James J. Jordan was a madman, a copywriter who came up with loaded but memorable tag lines like “I’d rather fight than change” for Tareyton cigarettes and “When you have more than one” for Schaefer beer. In other words, he was very good at his job.

Now he has become, posthumously, the sloganeer of a utterly raving madman, a former president who tried to overturn an election and who may yet destroy American democracy.

Given the existential threat that Donald Trump poses to America as we know it, his economic ideas are not the first thing that comes to mind for most people. Still, it was somewhat disconcerting to see Trump propose, as he did last week on Fox Business, a 10% tariff on all US imports, a tariff he described as putting a “ring around the neck” of the economy. US.

Before I go into why that would be a really bad idea, I can’t help but point out how striking it was to hear Trump use that phrase. It is a truism among many Republicans that President Biden is limping and senile (although he is far from it). What would you say if Biden was promoting one of his great political ideas with an advertising slogan from 55 years ago that was meant to describe something bad? (Wisk detergent was supposed to prevent the ring around the neck.)

Ok, let’s move on to the economic content. Logically, a tariff would be a tax; a tax that, whatever Trump claims, would disproportionately affect low-income families. It would also push consumers to buy more expensive and lower quality products, because that is what protectionism does, impoverishes the United States as a whole. But focusing on the economic costs of the ring around Trump’s neck misses the main reasons why his idea is so bad.

One of the dirty secrets of international economics is that although tariffs create inefficiency, according to standard models those efficiency costs are quite modest unless tariff rates are very high. Even in the late 19th century, when the US had average tariffs of 30-40%, the best estimates indicate that efficiency costs were less than 1% of GDP. The direct economic effects of the Trump tariff measure would likely be much smaller.

But the geopolitical effects of such a tariff would be disastrous. The modern world economy is built around a system of rules that govern and limit the ability of national governments to impose trade restrictions at will; a system, by the way, that was largely created by the US, based on the policy of “reciprocal trade agreements” that began with Roosevelt.

This system has multiple virtues. It is crucial for the smaller and poorer economies that need to secure their access to world markets to prosper and, in some cases, even to survive. (Think of Bangladesh, which would surely starve without the possibility of exporting clothing.) But the system is also advantageous for large, wealthy countries, largely because it protects them from the demands of special interests. During my limited experience in government, I have seen officials block many self-defeating and protectionist ideas from political officials, informing them that they would constitute a violation of US trade agreements.

If the US were to implement Trump’s proposal for a sweeping unilateral tariff, it would be effectively breaking away from the international order it worked so hard to create. The result would be a worldwide wave not so much of retaliation —but also— but of emulation, a pitched battle of tariffs imposed to satisfy various interest groups. This would be bad for the world economy, but more importantly, it would foster suspicion and hostility between countries that should be allies.

Of course, one could say that it does not matter, that the United States is a great power with the right to do what it thinks is in its interests. But there is a catch: the idea of ​​Trump is not only excessive, it is also brainless. Think of the contrast with the current Administration. Biden’s people aren’t exactly free trade purists; they are carrying out industrial policies that include important provisions that encourage the purchase of American products; in fact, his policies are nationalistic enough to provoke a backlash from some economists and protests from some of our trading partners.

But his economic nationalism has well-defined ends. It is aimed in part at enhancing national security by fostering essential technologies, and in part at building political support for needed climate action and catalyzing private investment in green energy.

One may or may not agree with Biden’s break with free trade orthodoxy (I do), but it’s certainly not bullshit.

The ring around Trump’s neck, on the other hand, is indeed stupid. It’s hard to see the logic of his tariff beyond the crude idea that imports are bad and that a tariff would reduce the trade deficit (something he probably wouldn’t). And Trump’s mindless protectionism is symptomatic of a broader disdain not just for experience, but for any kind of rigorous thinking, a disdain that has rubbed off on virtually the entire GOP.

So while Trump’s ideas on tariffs aren’t the ones we should be most concerned about if he regains power — they may not even be in the top 10 — they do add up to the reasons why his possible repossession of the White House should make us very, very scared.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize Winner in Economics.

© The New York Times, 2023.

Translation of News Clips.

