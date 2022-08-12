Trump, a “political time bomb” the FBI search in Florida

Florida, Palm Beach, Mar-a Lago. Three locations that, for most Americans, are just as many precise indications, namely sun, money, Trump. Of course, because in that slice of America kissed by good weather and some hurricane, there is a high concentration of wealth and last but not least, between the ocean and golf courses, the “summer” residence of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump. And it is here that a few days ago, FBI agents came in to search in search of secret documents on nuclear weapons that the former president would have brought there forgetting to bring them back to their natural home, that is, in the inviolable rooms of the White House.

Trump, the search stimulated by a “crow”, according to US media

The search order, a decision with no precedent in all of American history, was given by the Attorney General Merrick Garland, who stressed to the Washington Post that the measure was not taken lightly. Instead, according to another major media such as Newsweek, the order was provoked by a tip from an anonymous informant, a “crow” (close to Trump) ready to take advantage of Trump’s current legal difficulties, already in the crosshairs in the State of New York for tax returns. The old lion immediately reacted by declaring that his lawyers were ready to cooperate with the FBI and to deliver whatever they could, provided “that there had been“. Soon after, he changed his tone saying it was a political attack by Democrats worried about his likely take to the field in the 2024 elections.

Trump, a search with several mysteries

In any case, all the outlines of the story, immortalized by video footage of the entrance to the villa and the FBI officials at the exit with boxes and cartons, they are still surrounded by a lot of mystery. It is not known whether these documents were actually found, and if they relate to nuclear weapons from other countries or refer to the American nuclear arsenal. Clearly the fear was that they would end up in unfriendly hands. Now the game moves to two different levels. The first, the judicial onebecause if these documents are actually found and are considered important and sensitive from the point of view of national security, it could already be considered a crime, according to US law. The second, probably more devastating, is the political one. Deciding to accuse him formally, bringing him to trial would constitute a decision capable of dramatically increasing the political polarization present in the United States. And this would increase dramatically if the documents were not found or were not so hot. It cannot be forgotten how Joe Biden became president with a not overwhelming number of votes in a country deeply divided in half.. If we then add that the popularity of the current White House tenant is almost at an all-time low, we understand how this search, which looks more like a “witch hunt”, is politically burning material. It is no coincidence that the Biden Administration has filtered that the President had not been made aware of the Prosecutor’s decision in advance. If this “media circus” against Trump turns out to be a “flop” it would be a trump card for Donald Trump who could really communicate his return to the presidential race. But this is not yet possible because the ex-tycoon is being searched by the taxman, and you can’t really joke with that in America.

Subscribe to the newsletter

