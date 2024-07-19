WASHINGTON. The Milwaukee Convention ended with the traditional release of thousands of blue, red and white balloons that submerged the stage on which Republican delegates Donald Trump and his vice president JD Vance and their families climbed to greet them. Kid Rock played, warming up the crowd by inviting them to raise their fists and sing “fight fight fight, Trump Trump Trump”.

In the audience, dozens of people had their left ears bandaged, like the leader from the stage, with patriotic plasters with the colors and patterns of the US flag.

On the family stage, for the first time in the four days of the event, also his wife Melaniawho arrived at 9:10 am wrapped in a red Dior dress – who according to CNN refused the offer to speak at the Convention – and favorite daughter Ivanka with her husband Jared Kushner.

It was The Donald’s first public appearance since Butler’s attack last Saturday and the tycoon followed the evening’s theme of Make America Great Once Again.





The Donald accepted the Republican nomination – for the third time since 2016 – at 9.34 am, initially giving a “very personal speech” as his collaborators had anticipated in a briefing with reporters, but then slipping into the usual rally-style themes and references, promising to «revive the American dream.”

Trump spoke about the attempted assassination last Saturday with these words: “As you know, the bullet came within a few millimeters of taking my life. Many people have asked me what happened and I will tell you what happened. And you will not hear this a second time, because it is too difficult to tell.” Then he recounted the attack: “I felt protected because I had God by my side, if I hadn’t moved my head this evening I wouldn’t be here”. He remembered Corey Buyer the firefighter who was killed for whom he asked for a minute of silence.

Trump tweaked his speech before entering the arena; the version he offered to America, who heard him live in Milwaukee and across the country on TV, was largely rewritten after his narrow escape from the attack last Saturday. He mentioned Biden only once (and promised he would never do it again) Kamala Harris in over 90 minutes (the longest since Clinton in 1988) but drew a very clear contrast in terms of economic policies. On inflation, prices at the supermarket, at the gas pump.

“Less than four years ago,” Trump said, “we were a great nation and soon we will be again.” He accused Democrats of raising taxes, damaging Social Security and Medicare and, amid applause, attacked the Biden Administration’s policies. on immigration, saying that the US is facing “the largest invasion of illegal immigrants in history”. And promised to close the borders on his first day as president.

But if the first part was characterized by an outstretched hand and Trump appeared different, in the second part he mistook the Convention for a rally, repeating the same sentences several times, appearing repetitive and without a logical thread.





Immigrants, he said, come «from prisons and jails, from mental health institutions and there are terrorists in numbers never seen before». “They come from every corner of the world, not just South America, but Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and this administration has done nothing to stop them.”

He also claimed the successes of his Administration on the foreign policy front, Putin invaded Georgia when Bush was there, Crimea when Obama was there and all of Ukraine with Biden while he did nothing with Trump in the White House. “The world is on the brink of World War III,” he stressed after listing the wars and tensions that are inflaming the planet from the Middle East to Europe to Taiwan.

“Politics too often divides this country, but we are citizens, we are one nation under God” he said in an attempt to send a message of unity and détente to his opponent but the following sentence was again against the Democrats who “must stop weaponizing the judicial system”. “I am the one who saves democracy”.





“Together we will save this country,” the president concluded after 90 minutes, chanting “American Great Again” with the audience, before balloons invaded the floor and Christopher Macchio’s voice on the stage. No one sleeps from the Turandot filled the Fiserv Forum.