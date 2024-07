Trump removed from podium after being shot in Butler, Pennsylvania. | Photo: EFE/EPA/David Maxwell

Former President Donald Trump says he was shot in the right ear by the gunman who tried to kill him during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon.

In his first statement since the attack, the Republican also said he had no information about the shooter’s identity.

The statement was released by Trump on the Truth Social platform.

In the text, the former president sent his condolences to the family of the person who was killed during the attack and to the family of the other victim, who was seriously injured. “Nothing is known at this time regarding the shooter,” Trump said. The attacker was killed by the Secret Service.

The Republican says he immediately realized he had been hit in the ear. “I was hit by a bullet that pierced the top of my right ear. I knew immediately something was wrong as I heard a buzzing sound, gunshots and immediately felt the bullet rip through my skin,” the former president said.

Trump also thanked law enforcement for their “quick response” to the attack.