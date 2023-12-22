Trump, the Colorado judges' decision is an “arthouse balloon”

The decision of the Supreme Court of Colorado (a Democratic state in both 2016 and 2020) to prevent Donald Trump (already implicated in 91 federal crimes) from running in the Republican primaries of that state it was a media bomb with high potential but with effects, probably inverse, to the decision of the judges who issued it. In fact, the first message that everyone received was that Trump would practically be out of the electoral race.

The reality is a little different. And this, if it is not a good thing for Biden and probably for the United States and the world, is definitely a value for democracy where political candidates should be discarded by the voters and not by the laws. Why does this sentence seem to be an “arthouse balloon”? First of all because it starts from the 14th Amendment and is based on the certainty that the former president participated in an “insurrection” during the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Having said this, the penalty could be that the politician cannot appear or in name or photo on ballots in Colorado alone. Second, and probably the most important point because, in the United States, the Washington Supreme Court always has the final say.

Trump, the power of the Supreme Court of Washington

And it is worth remembering that the Court is made up of nine judges, three liberals and six conservatives, three of whom were appointed during the tycoon's presidency. The issue to be judged is absolutely new, namely that of deciding whether the disqualification clause of the Fourteenth Amendment should apply to the office of president. And the knot to be resolved, as often happens in legal quibbles, is very intricate.

In fact, to aspire to the White House it is mandatory to be an American citizen, be over 35 years old and have resided in the country for the last 14 years. However, the Constitution does not expressly prohibit anyone under investigation for a federal crime (Trump risks 91, in four different cases) from running for office, even if found guilty. In the folds of the Amendment there is an old codicil (from 1868) which says the opposite and that is that “No one can be a senator or deputy, president or vice president, nor hold any civil or military office if, after having previously taken an oath of support for the Constitution of the United States, has participated in an insurrection or rebellion against the same, or has given assistance to those who made the insurrection”. And for the Colorado judges, the asphalt on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 was an insurrection, no ifs or buts.

Trump could be put back in the running by the Supreme Court

Given this situation, the most attentive independent observers believe that the Washington Supreme Court will put Trump back in the running in Colorado too. Either arguing that someone cannot be prevented from running for the White House without a criminal conviction or that it is just a political issue that does not justify the intervention of any court. Otherwise the ruling would only apply to Colorado and would not prevent the tycoon from appearing on the ballots of all other American states.

Of course, Colorado's ruling could be followed by other states. But, from the way the polls are moving, currently favorable to Trump, any action of the law against him seems to guarantee him greater support. There are currently similar cases open in Maine, Michigan and Oregon. In Minnesota and New Hampshire, similar attempts have failed in courts. After the ruling, Trump wasted no time in responding and at an event in Iowa he forcefully said that the day of the ruling in Colorado was “a sad day for the United States. This is how dictatorships are born. I will not allow left-wing judges to steal the votes of the majority of Americans.” In conclusion it can be said that the rhetoric of political persecution seems to work very well, also hiding the undisputed legal problems of Donald Trump who, instead, seems to be surfing them with great skill.

What is certain is that the Democrats must realize that, with the judges, they will not be able to get rid of a candidate who, at the moment, is the undisputed leader of the Republicans and the favorite in the country. The tycoon is demonstrating that the bigger the legal waves get, the more he shows his ability to ride them like a real surfer.

