“As president I could have declassified them, but now I can’t.” This is what Donald Trump is heard saying about secret documents relating to Iran, in the audio recording which is probably one of the most serious elements against the former president indicted for the affair of the secret papers. The record dates back to the summer of 2021, when the former president met with a group of researchers about the book his former chief of staff Mark Meadows was writing.

The offending sentence would in fact deny what Trump has been declaring for monthsthat is, that he had completed the declassification process – which is the prerogative of sitting presidents – of the documents he had taken away from the White House.

The news of the existence of the recording, and of the fact that it had been handed over to federal prosecutors, had already circulated in recent days. But from the transcription of a part of that audio, it seems clear that Trump, speaking with these researchers, was holding classified documents which he kept showing them.

Speaking of General Mark Milley, Trump says the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff wanted to attack Iran: “I have a bunch of documents, this just came out. Look, this is his, they presented this to me,” he says in the audio l ‘former president who therefore appears to be holding the document. And then he recommends: “all this is off the record”.

“All this stuff, long pages, look – the tycoon insists – I just found it, isn’t it extraordinary? Apart from the fact that it is highly confidential, secret – then he adds – this is secret information, look, the military collected it and give to me”.