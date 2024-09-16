Kamal Has Harris Joked About Killing Donald Trump in the Past? The former president risked suffering the second attack in two months. The FBI is investigating for attempted murder after the arrest of a man, lying in wait with an AK-47 near the club where the former president was playing golf. The episode inflames the debate in the US and lights up social media, where a television appearance returns to the fore of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate against Trump in the November 5 elections.

Kamala Harris joked about killing Trump, Pence and Sessions with Ellen in 2018. Can we impeach her?pic.twitter.com/uCOa4uJihz — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) February 8, 2021

Harris’ TV appearance returns to the spotlight on The Ellen Degeneres Show in April 2018. The host, on the occasion, asked a series of curious questions to the guest. In particular, they talked about ‘crushes’ for celebrities: “If you were locked in an elevator with President Trump, Mike Pence and Jeff Sessions, whose turn would it be?”. Then, the answer: “Do any of us have to get out alive?”, followed by the current vice president’s famous and thunderous laugh.

Already at the time, 6 years ago, Harris’s ironic response came under the spotlight of commentators close to the conservative wing of the Republican Party and particularly close to Trump.

WATCH: Kamala Harris jokes about killing President Trump and Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/nFZP9yfxNU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2020

There The story was also the subject of an analysis by Newsweek, which closed the matter with the ‘acquittal’ of Harris: just a joke, without any explicit reference to violent acts against Trump. Today, with a news story monopolizing attention, the television segment is back in the spotlight and becoming campaign material on X as already happened, among other things, in 2020.