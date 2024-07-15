Salvini accelerates, attacks and digs a furrow in the majority. Meloni oscillates (and wobbles)





The attack on Donald Trump digs yet another furrow in the government majority and makes the center-right executive increasingly fragile and at risk of implosion. This can be seen perfectly in the statements of the two vice-premiers in particular. Antonio Tajani, foreign minister and secretary of Forza Italia, said “we are with America, whoever the president is”.

Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, said that “Trump is the right man to lead America”. He even added that even in Italy there is the risk of attacks or political violence with the statements against the “fascist” government reforms, from regional autonomy to the premiership, which could lead someone to move “to the facts“. In the middle there is Georgia Melonias usual, who in her heart is closer to the Republicans than to the Democrats, obviously, but who knows perfectly well that Trump’s program is in fact to dismantle NATO, stop helping Ukraine and adopt a foreign policy completely autonomous from the European one.

Meloni is no longer the leader of a small right-wing party that went to the US Conservative conventions organized by GOP (the US Republican Party), today is the Prime Minister of a country, like Italy, with a huge public debt and with an infringement procedure opened by Brussels that costs 12 billion euros a year. A detail (euphemism) that certainly cannot be underestimated.

Beyond the official, obvious and predictable declarations from all over Europe, starting from Ursula von der Leyen and passing through Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholzof firm and total condemnation of the attack on The Donald, in Brussels and in the main European chancelleries they are very worried that what happened in Pennsylvania on the night between Saturday and Sunday could give the final blow to the limping and shaky Joe Biden by sending Trump flying towards the White House with a large and clear majority in both the Senate and the House.

And with the in hand too Congresswith the Republicans dragged by the vote for the Presidential elections, the tycoon could quickly move from words to deeds and detach himself economically, politically and militarily from Europe. Meloni therefore, behind the scenes, fears such a scenario and despite having abstained from the last European Council on of der Leyen she is negotiating with Ursula a sort of desistance/abstention in the secrecy of the ballot box of the European Parliament to snatch a weighty commissioner and to remain tied to Macron in the request for greater flexibility on the Stability Pact.

And in this context the relationship with the other side of theAtlantic is essential, above all but not only for the ongoing war in Ukraine but also for China’s aim to dominate the world, at least for the balance of power in Brussels. Meloni oscillates and struggles, therefore, between her history anchored to the right and Trumpian and the need to not be further isolated in the EU. It is obvious that the broadsides of Salvini, who is a deputy prime minister by profession, are a real pain for the prime minister, not only for the increasingly evident contrast with Tajanibut because the words of the League leader are bouncing around all the European capitals and making Meloni’s underhand political action more complicated.

Moreover, the secretary of the Carroccio is already in the electoral campaign for the abrogative referendum on autonomy (to make it fail with the lack of quorum) and, in fact, is in a perpetual electoral campaign given the overtaking of Forza Italia in the European elections in June. And this time on the weapons to Ukraine he also has the support of Luca Zaia who stated “it’s time for diplomacy“. A situation that was already explosive for the majority and that now the attack on Trump makes even more complicated and dangerous for the stability of the Center-Right and the executive.

The accounts, in every sense, will be made with the Budget Law (when there is no money, and on this Giancarlo Giorgetti is closer to Meloni and Brussels than to Salvini), especially on the lack of interventions on pensions (as the League would like to do to overcome the Fornero Law), barring unexpected twists and slips on the premiership that could blow the bank even before then. On the other hand, to close the circle, there is the total stalemate at the top Raiwhich has always been a litmus test of political balances.

Everything at a standstill in Viale Mazzini, a situation born from a majority which has lost its compactness and shine, even if a heated and delicate coalition summit could be held soon. We will see what patches they will find this time to justify the many divisions.