Donald Trump in Iran’s sights, there was a plot by Tehran to eliminate the former US president. In recent weeks, American authorities have obtained intelligence information regarding an Iranian plot to assassinate the Republican candidate for the 2024 elections. The news, revealed by CNN, comes a few days after the attack on Trump on Saturday 13 July, when he was wounded in the ear by a sniper in his twenties, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The intelligence alarm

Information about the Iranian plot would have prompted the Secret Service to increase security around the former president. There is no indication that Crooks, who was killed by snipers in Butler, was connected to this plot, the American broadcaster’s sources said.

The news of an intelligence alert regarding a threat from a hostile foreign country, and the resulting increase in security, raises even more questions and doubts about the glaring security failures in Butler, Pennsylvania: the apparatus set up by the Services and local police forces did not stop the assailant and did not prevent him from hiding armed on the roof of a building just 150 meters from Trump’s stage.

National security sources interviewed by CNN have highlighted that, before Saturday’s rally, The Secret Service and the Trump campaign were informed of the threats.

“The Secret Service has learned of the evolving threat,” a source told CNN. “The National Security Council and the Secret Service at a high level to ensure that monitoring continues. The Secret Service has shared that information,” and “the Trump campaign has been made aware of an evolving threat.

Secret Service: “Trump Knew Outdoor Rallies Are Dangerous”

In response to the growing threat, the Secret Service has increased resources and measures to protect former President Trump. This all occurred prior to Saturday.” The Trump campaign did not say whether it had been briefed on the Iranian threat: “We do not comment specifically on President Trump’s safety. All questions should be directed to the United States Secret Service.”

Intelligence officials, the broadcaster said, have repeatedly warned the Trump campaign about the risks associated with holding outdoor rallies.: Indoor events can be more easily controlled, using general criteria. “The Secret Service and other agencies are constantly receiving new information about potential threats and are taking steps to adjust resources as needed,” said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the agency. “We cannot comment on any specific threat flows, other than to say that the Secret Service takes threats seriously and responds accordingly.”