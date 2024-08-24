Independent candidate announced suspension of his candidacy this Friday (August 23) to support the Republican

Former President of the United States Donald Trump (Republican Party) thanked this Friday (Aug 23, 2024) the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Independent) for his campaign. The independent candidate announced the suspension of his candidacy also this Friday (Aug 23).

“I want to thank you, that was really nice”Donald Trump said during a campaign event in Las Vegas. “He [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] He’s a nice guy, respected by everyone.”he declared.

In his announcement of campaign suspension, the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963) stated that his support for Trump in the November election is based on issues such as “freedom of speech, war in Ukraine and the war on children”but said that support for the Republican is a “difficult sacrifice”.

He also criticized the Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris, who accepted the party’s presidential nomination on Thursday (August 22), stating that “democracy has become just a slogan for our politics, our media and the Democratic Party”.

The former candidate also stated and announced that, under a “honest system”would win this year’s United States presidential election. “In an honest system, I believe I would win. With open debates and fair primaries, everything would be different.”he said.