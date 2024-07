Former US President Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an attack during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. | Photo: David Maxwell/EFE

On Sunday morning (14), former US President Donald Trump used his social network, Truth Social, to thank people for their prayers after the attack he suffered at a rally in Pennsylvania. Publication, Trump said it was “only God who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

“Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was only God who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will not fear, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and defiant in the face of evil,” Trump wrote.

The attack on Trump, who was hit in the ear by one of the shots, killed one person and left two others seriously injured. The shooter was also killed by the former president’s security agents.

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were injured and we hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed,” the former president wrote.

After the attack, people who attended the rally and analysts have questioned the actions of the US Secret Service and questioned the actions of security forces. Despite this, on Saturday night, Trump thanked them for their actions. “I want to thank the United States Secret Service and all law enforcement agencies for their quick response to the shooting that just occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote in the post. Publication.

Despite being hit by one of the shooter’s bullets, Trump indicated that he will continue campaigning and will be at a new rally scheduled for this week in Wisconsin. “I truly love our Country and I love all of you, and I look forward to addressing our Great Nation this week in Wisconsin,” Trump wrote.