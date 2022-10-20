This Wednesday Donald Trump testified virtually before a jury in New York City for a defamation case, promoted by the writer E. Jean Carroll, who accuses him of rape. The defense did not reveal further details about the investigation, however, it was seen as an achievement, since the lawyers of the former president of the United States have tried to bring down the case since its inception.

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, responded to an interrogation under oath for the crime of defamation, after the journalist E. Jean Carroll sued him in 2019, assuring that the tycoon damaged his reputation by attacks on his credibility and reputation, after she published a book in which she denounced that she was raped by Trump in the 1990s.

During questioning Wednesday, Caroll’s attorneys questioned Trump about the sexual assault allegations.

According to CNN, Trump attended the judicial call from his Mar-A-Lago residential complex in Florida. However, the details of the interrogation and whether he availed himself of the Fifth Amendment, which gives him the right to remain silent, have not yet been revealed.

“We are pleased that, on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take a deposition from Donald Trump today. We cannot comment further,” the firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink, Carroll’s representative in this case, said in a statement.

RIGHT NOW, Trump is being deposed under oath in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case. She accused Trump of rape. Trump denies. He’ll be asked about Carroll. If he pleads Fifth, it’ll be used against him; it’s a civil case. If he answers, DNA test may show he’s lying. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 19, 2022



Since the judicial process began in 2019, Trump has tried to suspend the process through his lawyers and has repeatedly said that the accusations against him are “a hoax and a lie.”

Despite attempts to end the process, last week the judge in charge of the case, Lewis Kaplan, ordered the former president to respond to the questioning formulated by Carroll’s defense, in addition to urging him not to “let the clock run.”

Carroll says Trump raped her more than 25 years ago

Through a book published in 2019, when Trump was still president of the United States, Carroll recounted the testimony of his rape, of which he was allegedly a victim in 1995.

The writer, a columnist for the prestigious magazine ‘Elle’, sued him in 2019 for defamation, since the law establishes that charges for sexual assault must be filed within five years of the event and in this case, the terms expired long ago more time.

File, Archive. E. Jean Carroll and Judith Light speak onstage during the How to Write Your Own Life panel at the Glamor Women Of The Year 2019 Summit at Alice Tully Hall on November 10, 2019 in New York City. Getty Images via AFP – CRAIG BARRITT

However, the writer recently said that she would abide by the New York State Adult Survivor Law, which will come into effect in November and will allow for one year to report rapes and other sexual crimes that have already prescribed.

The answers to Trump’s interrogation this Wednesday can potentially be used as evidence for a future civil trial. However, experts say it is highly unlikely that the former president could face any criminal charges after Carroll’s rape allegations.

In her book, the writer recounts that she ran into Trump at the ‘Bergdorf Goodman’ store, right in front of Trump Tower. At the time, Carroll was the host of the television show “Ask E. Jean.”

The writer wrote that the tycoon recognized her, they talked and “joked amicably”, while she helped him choose a gift. She later said that when they were alone, Trump took her into a locker room and raped her.

Although the defense has shown a photo of the two together, Trump recently said that his story is “a complete scam”, that the woman was seeking publicity through her name and that she is not “his type”.

“I don’t know this woman, I have no idea who she is, other than it looks like she took a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking hands with me in a receiving line at a celebrity charity event,” Trump added. .

