Deutsche Welle 07/28/2024 – 8:17

“Christians, go out and vote, just this once. You won’t have to do it again,” Republican said at rally. Kamala’s campaign says speech shows Trump wants to “end democracy” Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has sparked alarm among opponents and critics by telling a rally for Christian supporters that they would no longer have to vote in the future if he is elected president in November.

“Christians, get out and vote! Just this once – you won’t have to do it again,” Trump said Friday night (July 26) at a rally organized by the ultraconservative Christian group Turning Point Action in West Palm Beach, Florida. “You know what? Everything is going to be fixed! It’s going to be okay. You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you. Get out – you need to get out and vote. In four years, you won’t have to vote again. We’re going to fix it so well, you won’t have to vote at all,” he added.

Videos of the speech began circulating on social media on Saturday and initially gained more coverage in foreign media. At the same event, Trump also promised to create a federal task force against what he called anti-Christian bias, as well as to cut funding for schools that “force the teaching of critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other racial, sexual, or political content that is inappropriate for the lives of our children.”

Asked about Trump’s remarks, the Republican campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, downplayed the content, arguing that the candidate “was talking about uniting the country.”

Repudiation

Trump’s critics have pointed out that Trump’s remarks at the event are further evidence of his authoritarian and anti-democratic tendencies.

The campaign of US Vice President and potential Democratic candidate Kamala Harris released a statement saying that Trump’s words effectively imply “a promise to end democracy.”

“When Vice President Harris says that freedom is at stake in this election, she means it. Our democracy is under attack by the criminal Donald Trump. In the last election that Trump lost, he sent a mob to overturn the results,” Harris’ campaign said, referencing the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“In this campaign, he has promised violence if he loses, the end of our elections if he wins, and the annulment of our Constitution to allow him to be a dictator and implement his dangerous Project 2025,” the statement continues.

In an interview with Fox News in December, Trump said that if he won the November 5 election he would be “a dictator” but only on “day one” to close the southern border with Mexico and expand oil drilling.

In May, at a rally organized by the pro-gun group National Rifle Association (NRA), Trump also mentioned a desire to serve more than two terms as president. “You know, FDR, 16 years — almost 16 years — he served four terms. I don’t know, is that going to be considered three terms? Or two terms?” Trump asked the crowd at the time, prompting chants of “three!”

He was referring to the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR), a Democrat who occupied the White House between 1933 and 1945, the only president in US history to serve more than two terms. The two-term limit – consecutive or not – was rightly imposed in the Constitution after Roosevelt’s presidency.

jps (Reuters, Lusa, ots)