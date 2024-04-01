Former American President Donald Trump (2017-2021), Republican candidate for the November elections in the United States, said he would not give even US$0.10 to the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to invest in the issue of migration .

Trump made these statements during an interview with Fox News, in which he reacted to comments made by Obrador a week ago in an interview with CBS, in which he called on the United States to invest US$20 billion a year in the development of Latin America to, thus, reducing migration to the richest country on the continent (and the world).

The New York tycoon rejected López Obrador's request and suggested that, if he were in the White House, the Mexican would not even have dared to make such a request.

“He said he wants $10 billion essentially just to talk, $10 billion to talk, and that's been out since then, and no, that wouldn't happen to me, to the wall [que pretende concluir na

fronteira com o México]”, he stated.

“It’s very simple: there is a lack of respect for the president [americano,

Joe Biden]. They would never say that to me. They would never say it before we even talked. They want $10 billion a year, Mexico simply asked for $10 billion a year. They would never ask for that. I wouldn’t give them a dime,” Trump said.

“The most important day in the history of our country will be November 5 [data da eleição americana]. Our country is doing badly and will change on November 5th, and if it doesn’t change, we will no longer have a country”, said the Republican.

Obrador has been calling on the United States to invest billions of dollars in the development of impoverished countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as a strategy to prevent their citizens from being forced to migrate to the north.

Meanwhile, Trump, who entered the White House in 2017 with a promise to build a wall on the border with Mexico, has adopted strong anti-immigrant rhetoric at his campaign rallies.

He claimed that foreigners “poison” the blood of the United States and proposed plans ranging from mass deportations to the construction of gigantic centers to detain undocumented migrants.

According to data from the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency, in fiscal year 2023 (from October 2022 to September 2023), there was a record number of illegal crossing attempts on the country's southern border, with 3.2 millions of records.

In fiscal year 2024 (October 2023 until February), there are already almost 1.5 million flagrant cases. (With EFE Agency)