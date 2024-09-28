Republican candidate for President of the United States, Donald Trump, during a campaign event at a factory in North Carolina on Wednesday (25) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

A survey released by The New York Times and Siena College this Saturday (28) showed that the Republican candidate for president of the United States, Donald Trump, reduced the numerical disadvantage to Democrat Kamala Harris in two important swing states, in a technical draw scenario.

According to the survey, in Michigan, Kamala had 48% of voting intentions among voters who intend to vote on November 5th (in the United States, voting is not mandatory), against 47% for Trump, within the margin of error in the state ( plus or minus 4.2 percentage points).

A survey carried out in early August had shown the Democrat with 50%, against 46% for the Republican.

In Wisconsin, Kamala boasted 49% in the new poll, compared to Trump’s 47%. The margin of error in this state is 4.4%.

The survey carried out in Wisconsin by The New York Times and Siena College in early August had shown the current American vice-president with 50% of voting intentions, against 46% for the former Republican president (2017-2021).

Thus, Kamala and Trump are in a technical tie in this state and in Michigan.

The new survey also showed that Kamala had a nine percentage point lead over Trump in the Second Congressional District of Nebraska, another swing region – which are those states where it is not clear whether Democrats or Republicans will win (unlike California, for example). , where Democrats always win, or Texas, where Republicans always win) and which, therefore, are decisive in the American election.

The poll also showed a six percentage point lead for Trump in Ohio, a state that is no longer a swing state: the Republicans won the last two presidential elections there.