From: Babett Gumbrecht

After the shooting of Trump, he wanted to use the Republican meeting in Milwaukee to “unite the country”. However, the coronation mass will take place.

Milwaukee – The assassination attempt on Donald Trump has apparently left its mark on the 78-year-old: For the party convention of the republican He says he has now changed his plans for his speech in Milwaukee this week. He has abandoned his originally written, highly aggressive speech and instead campaigned for overcoming the political divide in the country.

“I want to try to unite the country,” Trump said in an interview with the tabloid New York PostBut he does not know whether that is possible because people are very divided.

Party convention in the shadow of the assassination attempt: Trump announces “completely different speech”

The four-day Republican convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, begins on Monday (July 15). The events of the weekend are casting a large shadow over the planned Republican meeting. On Saturday, an assassination attempt on Donald Trump A man shot the 78-year-old during his speech in the state of Pennsylvania and injured his ear.

Nevertheless, Trump traveled to Milwaukee on Sunday for the planned party convention. After all, Trump is expected to officially be named the party’s candidate for the US election will be elected in November and will give an important speech. Trump is therefore sticking to his “Coronation Mass”.

On Saturday (July 13), Donald Trump was shot in the ear. © Gene J. Puskar/AP/dpa

Trump had already prepared a complete speech: “It was brutal – really good, really hard,” Trump told the US magazine Washington Examiner during the flight to Milwaukee. He has since discarded the speech. “I think it would be very bad if I were to rant about how terrible everyone is, how corrupt and corrupted, even if it’s true. If that hadn’t happened, we would have had a speech that was pretty well prepared and extremely tough. Now we have a speech that is more unifying.”

He said he had fought for a long time against a group of people he thought were very bad people; they had also fought against him and it was a very good fight. But after the assassination attempt, he could no longer say many of the things, said the former president.

Trump acts as a reconciler: Assassination attempt brings Biden and his opponent closer together

The idea now is to reframe the intense conflicts that Trump has faced during his years in national politics. “This is an opportunity to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be very different, very different than it was two days ago,” Trump continued.

When asked, he explained that the different political positions, for example on the issue of migration, were of course unchanged, but he wanted to bring the country together through success. The newspaper reported that he suggested that the tone of the election campaign should now be somewhat more moderate.

The call after the assassination of US President Joe Bidenwhom he wants to challenge in the November election, was good. Biden was “very nice,” Trump was quoted as saying.

Biden warned Americans on Sunday evening (local time) in a State of the Union address against politically motivated violence and called for the heated political climate to be cooled down. “We are not enemies,” he stressed. Shortly after Biden’s speech, Trump posted in capital letters on the Truth Social platform he co-founded: “Unite America!” (bg/dpa).