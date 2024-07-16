Home page politics

From: Babett Gumbrecht

After the shooting of Trump, the former president is still attending the Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee. There he wants to try to “unite the country”.

Milwaukee – The assassination attempt on Donald Trump has apparently left its mark on the 78-year-old. He has announced that his plans for the upcoming Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee. Originally he had planned to give a very aggressive speech, but now he wants to instead Overcoming the political divide advertise in the USA.

In an interview with the New York Post Trump declared: “I want to try to unite the country.” However, he expressed doubts as to whether this would be possible, as the population was deeply divided.

Party convention in the shadow of the assassination attempt: Trump announces “completely different speech”

The events of the weekend cast a large shadow over the four-day Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which begins on Monday, July 15. An assassination attempt was made on Donald Trump during a campaign speech on Saturday. A man shot Trump and injured his ear. Despite the incident, Donald Trump traveled to Milwaukee on Sunday for the planned party convention. There he is expected to be officially chosen as the party’s candidate for the US election in November on Thursday and to give an important speech. Trump is sticking to his “coronation mass”.

A Trump banner seen outside the Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee. © Pat A. Robinson/dpa

Trump had already prepared a full speech: “It was brutal – really good, really tough,” he told the Washington Examiner during the flight to Milwaukee. But he has now discarded that speech. “I think it would be very bad if I were to rant about how terrible everyone is, how corrupt and corrupted, even if it’s true. If that hadn’t happened, we would have had a speech that was pretty well prepared and extremely tough. Now we have a speech that is more unifying.”

Trump explained that he had fought for a long time against a group of people that he considered very bad. They had also fought against him and it was a good fight. However, after the assassination attempt, there were many things he could no longer say.

Trump acts as a reconciler: Assassination attempt brings Biden and his opponent closer together

Trump now wants to act as a reconciler. The assassination has brought him and his opponent, Joe Biden, closer together. Trump plans to reframe the intense conflicts he has fought during his years in national politics. “This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be very different, very different than it was two days ago,” Trump said.

He explained that the different political positions, for example on the issue of migration, were of course unchanged. But he wanted to bring the country together through success. He indicated that the election campaign should now continue in a somewhat more moderate manner.

The call from US President Joe Biden after the attack was good. Biden was “very nice,” said Trump. In a State of the Union address, Biden warned Americans against politically motivated violence and called for the heated political climate to be cooled down. “We are not enemies,” he stressed. Shortly after Biden’s speech, Trump posted in capital letters on the Truth Social platform he co-founded: “Unite America!”