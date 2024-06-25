Home page politics

From: Sören Kemnade

Presidential candidate Trump’s advisers have presented a plan for peace in Ukraine. Kiev would have to negotiate with Moscow.

Washington, DC – Two advisors from Donald Trump are said to have presented him with a possible plan that could lead to an end to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. This is reported by the news agency ReutersAccording to initial findings, this plan could be implemented if Trump US election on November 5, 2024. The plan states, among other things, that Ukraine will only continue to receive weapons if it participates in peace talks.

How Reuters reported, the US would at the same time warn Moscow that any refusal to hold peace talks would result in a significant increase in US support for Kyiv. At least that is what retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, one of Trump’s national security advisers, said in an interview.

Donald Trump is talking to his advisors about peace in Ukraine. It is not yet known what he would actually implement from the plan if he were president. © Gerald Herbert/dpa

Trump’s advisers call for an end to the war and the start of negotiations

The peace plan would then refer to the current fronts that currently divide Ukraine. The plan was drawn up by Kellogg and Fred Fleitz. Both served as chiefs of staff in the National Security Council during Trump’s presidency from 2017 to 2021. Together they presented the strategy to Trump. “I’m not saying he agreed with it in general or with every word, but we were happy about the feedback,” said Fleitz. He emphasized on X after the Reuters-Interview that Ukraine should no longer try to liberate the occupied territories by military force.

According to the paper, Fleitz and Kellogg would support Ukraine should try diplomatic meansto regain the territories. They also cite former Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass and Georgetown University Professor Charles Kupchan, who wrote in an article in the magazine Foreign Affairs in April 2023 that the West needs a new strategy to Ukraine War from the battlefield to the negotiating table. Because “the most likely outcome of the conflict is not a complete victory for the Ukrainians, but a bloody stalemate.”

The proposal is according to KyivPost the most detailed plan that Trump’s confidants have ever proposed to him. The presidential candidate of the republican had previously declared that he could end the war in Ukraine quickly. Trump did not provide any details, however. If Trump becomes president and implements the plan, it would mean a massive change in the US stance on the war. Both the European Union However, the plan is likely to face strong resistance both in the Republican ranks and among the Democrats.

Trump’s advisers blame President Biden for the Ukraine war

Moscow responded to the report by saying that any peace plan of a possible future Trump administration must reflect the reality on the ground. The Russian President Wladimir Putin remains ready to hold talks with all parties involved. “The value of any plan lies in the subtleties and in taking into account the actual situation on the ground,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters“President Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia was and remains open to negotiations given the real situation on the ground,” he said. “We remain open to negotiations.”

Kellogg made it very clear that Russia and Ukraine must be brought to quick negotiations – should Trump win the election. He said: “We are saying to the Ukrainians: ‘You have to come to the negotiating table, and if you don’t, U.S. support will dry up.'” At the same time, he directed words at Russia: “And we are saying to Putin: ‘You have to come to the negotiating table, and if you don’t, we will give the Ukrainians everything they need to defeat you on the battlefield.'”

The Trump-affiliated think tank America First Policy Institute has outlined key points of the plan in a recorded in a publicly accessible documentThe paper stresses that Russia’s war against Ukraine was an “avoidable risk”. Biden’s “incompetent policies” have drawn the US into an “endless war”. But Biden’s “risk-averse approach” in arming Ukraine “coupled with diplomatic failures” towards Russia have unnecessarily prolonged the war. It is now important to reach a peace agreement with “strong leadership based on the principle of ‘America first'”, as the paper states.

Former General Keith Kellogg is taking a hard line against Moscow and Kiev. According to his ideas and those of Fred Fleitz, Trump should exert massive pressure on the countries if he becomes president. © Susan Walsh/dpa

Trump’s advisers call for more involvement of US allies in the Ukraine war

Trump’s two advisers also have clear words for their NATO-Partners: The “America First” principle does indeed require strong US armed forces. At the same time, however, it is also important that “members of the alliance” and the allies “must do their full part to defend security in the region.” Trump has already demanded in the past that NATO partners should not rely solely on the military strength of the USA and must meet its requirements.

Other core elements are a “strong deterrent”. With this, a war would never have happened, the advisers claim. They accuse Obama of not supplying weapons to Ukraine “out of fear of Putin”. But Trump did so during his term in office. Biden, on the other hand, prefers to use Ukraine as a “proxy war” instead of really helping it. The actions of the current US president and some of his European allies have blocked attempts to interrupt and end the war. In the event of a ceasefire, however, Kellogg and Fleitz are calling for Ukraine to continue to be supplied and equipped with weapons in order to prevent Putin from breaking a ceasefire or even a peace.

Since Moscow’s invasion, the United States has spent more than $70 billion on military aid to Ukraine. “Trump’s supporters want to reduce aid, if not turn off the money,” Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council of Foreign Relations, told Reuters.

The majority of Europe will probably react critically to the possible consultant plan

European countries are likely to be critical of the plan. Most recently, France and Great Britain stressed during a meeting of the U.N.Security Council that, in their view, peace could only come if Russia withdrew from Ukraine. The plan also met with mixed feelings within the United States: Several analysts expressed concern that Kellogg and Fleitz’s plan could give Moscow the upper hand in possible peace talks. “What Kellogg describes is a process that aims to get Ukraine to give up all the territories that Russia currently occupies,” Daniel Fried told ReutersFried is a US diplomat who has long been involved in Russia policy.

In a podcast interview last week, Trump ruled out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine and expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s NATO membership, hinting that if elected, he would quickly cut aid to Kyiv. President Biden continues to push for more aid for Ukraine. His government supports the country’s eventual accession to NATO. In early June, Biden and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a ten-year security agreement.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán praises Trump and wants him as US President

“Western media continue to report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in a negotiated ceasefire in Ukraine,” writes the KyivPost The Kremlin’s rhetoric and Russian military actions have shown that “Putin still has no interest in serious negotiations and in a solution” that would prevent him from “destroying an independent Ukrainian state.”

Enthusiasm for Trump’s possible presidency and work, however, is by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor OrbánHis hopes are resting particularly on Donald Trump, the potential new US president, in whom he is “101 percent” convinced. “The US president is the only person in the universe who could make the two decisive calls to Kyiv and Moscow,” Orbán said in an interview with the sparknewspapers, which was published on Sunday (23 June), shortly before the start of the Hungarian EU Council Presidency.