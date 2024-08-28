2 Trump Team Members Clash With Arlington Cemetery Employee

Two members of US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s team got into an altercation with an employee of Arlington Cemetery in Washington, a radio station reported NPR with reference to own sources.

It is noted that Trump took part in a mourning ceremony in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport on August 26, 2021. The attack killed 13 American soldiers and about 170 Afghan citizens.

According to the radio station, during the ceremony, Trump campaign staff tried to take photos and videos of the sections where recent victims are buried. However, the cemetery administration warned in advance that only local employees could film.

A cemetery attendant tried to stop members of Trump’s team from filming, but they insulted and pushed him away. Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told NPR his version of events.

“The fact is that a private photographer was allowed on the premises, and for some reason, an unnamed individual who clearly has a mental disorder decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony,” Cheung said.

Earlier, Trump called the new indictment in the Capitol storming case an attempt to interfere in the election.