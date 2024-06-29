Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Embarrassing for the president: In a new video, Donald Trump’s team makes fun of Joe Biden’s appearance in the TV debate.

Atlanta – In the TV debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the Democrat and incumbent president got his fair share of criticism. For Biden, the debate turned out to be a catastrophic failure. With a weak voice, plagued by a cold according to his team, President Biden stumbled over his words almost constantly. The president seemed to lose his train of thought again and again.

A godsend for Trump’s campaign. In a “best of” – or more aptly, a “worst of” – Trump’s team showed the ageing president and his biggest blunders in the TV debate. Accompanied by threatening music, the compilation gives the impression that it is the start of a horror film. And that is what it seems to have been for Biden, at least. The US media did not treat the 81-year-old gently. A real panic spread among the Democrats.

Trump campaign spot featuring Biden’s biggest blunders at the CNN TV debate

Embarrassment for Biden in TV duel with Trump: New fire for the Trump campaign

Even before the debate, rumors had spread among Republicans and Trump supporters that Biden would probably resort to stimulants to get through the debate due to his advanced age. Now that he has lost the duel and the discussion about his age has reached a new high, one X user joked: “I don’t have to say this, but the drugs didn’t work.”

Meanwhile, Trump campaign spokesman Chris LaCivita called the debate the “most one-sided victory in the history of debate in American politics.” Doug Burgum, Trump’s potential vice presidential candidate and governor of North Dakota, said the TV debate would further fuel the already strong Trump campaign. “I think you’ll see the donations pour in. You’ll see President Trump is full of energy.”

Biden’s goal in the TV debate: to refute Trump’s narrative that he is too old

President Biden had to prove one thing above all during the debate: that the concerns about his age are unfounded and that he can continue to lead the most powerful country in the world reliably. To the annoyance of the Democrats, however, Biden played into Trump’s hands with his appearance. And the republican see their narrative confirmed: Biden is too old.

Because when it comes to substance and content in the US election, Biden is likely to have the edge. Even in the TV debate. Donald Trump told more than 30 lies during the debate, as CNN after the duel. But due to Biden’s poor performance, this has fallen into the background. (sure)