From: Tadhg Nail

In the run-up to the US election, Donald Trump speaks with Elon Musk. It seems that there was something wrong with the sound – and that wasn’t the only problem.

Washington, DC – On Platform X, as part of the US election a conversation between the former US President Donald Trump and multi-billionaire Elon Musk. At some points, Trump’s words sounded a little strange. The listeners wondered whether this was due to technical problems or whether he might have been lisp or even slurring his words. Trump’s campaign team reacted rather angrily to these assumptions.

At the beginning of the interview, which, as Musk emphasized, was a “conversation” and not an “adversarial interview,” Trump said: “I congratulate you because I see you have broken every record that exists in Book with so many millions of people, and that is an honor, we consider it an honor,” as well as the sentence: “And you want to silence certain voices, usually those are voices that have something to say, that are constructive, and so we have to consider it an honor.” In several recordings on X, including those uploaded by Musk and Trump, the former US president appears to sound different than usual, especially on the words “millions” and “silence.”

Donald Trump and Elon Musk in conversation before US election – does the former US president suddenly have a lisp?

The same thing seems to be happening elsewhere. Many listeners on the platform noticed this immediately. “Did Trump cancel his campaign appointments this year because of his massive lisp? Twitter-Interview with Elon was interrupted,” asked one, while another suggested that Trump had been hit “by a lisp cannon.” “Is it me… What’s wrong with Trump’s voice? Sounds like he’s lisp?” was the somewhat more neutral observation of a third. Numerous other listeners also apparently noticed the unusual sound. The British broadcaster BBCwhich followed the conversation and the associated chat in a live blog, recorded more than 20,000 posts containing the term “slurring.”

The conversation between Donald Trump and Elon Musk on the short message service X did not go as planned. © IMAGO/Jakub Porzycki

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung denied any blame on the former president. “It must be your hearing,” he told the British broadcaster. An email request from a reporter from the HuffingtonPost was answered similarly. “Must be your bad hearing. Get your ears checked,” was the response from Trump’s team.

Harris campaign wants to use the glitch for US election – But the statement seems to save Trump

The USDemocrats under Kamala Harris Nevertheless, they sensed a godsend. “Trump says slurringly that he is Climate change and agrees with sea level rise because he thinks he will have ‘more oceanfront property,'” said the somewhat sardonic X-post from Harris HQ, the Harris campaign account.

Ultimately, none of these explanations are correct. The US portal Newsweek According to, several podcasters and Streamersthat the strange audio effect is likely due to compression. This process involves removing data that is deemed unnecessary to reduce the size of the audio file. Sometimes this process cuts off or alters important parts of the sound, resulting in distortion. “It’s probably due to audio compression, but Trump sounds like he’s lisp,” wrote Twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi, for example.

Tech entrepreneur Musk wanted to avoid mishaps with Trump – Was there a cyberattack before the US election?

Several people pointed to a separate video clip in which Trump speaks to Musk on the phone, the report continued. In this video, the word “millions” sounds normal, suggesting that the alleged lisp can only be heard on uploaded audio files. The theory of a compression problem is therefore plausible.

For tech entrepreneur Musk, however, another technical problem is likely to be much harder to get over. Although he had announced on X that he would conduct “some system scaling tests” in advance to avoid any glitches, the conversation started 40 minutes late. According to Musk, This is said to have been a DDoS attack (Distributed Denial of Service).

What is a DDoS attack? One DDoS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) is a malicious cyberattack that uses multiple computers or other devices simultaneously to overload a targeted website, server, or network. The goal of a DDoS attack is to overload the targeted resource to the point that it becomes unreachable or severely slows down, resulting in legitimate users no longer being able to use the resource. In simple terms, it works like this:

attacker: A hacker launches the attack by controlling a network of infected computers, also called a “botnet.” These computers have usually been infected with malware without the knowledge of their owners.

Botnet: The botnet consists of thousands, sometimes even millions of devices distributed worldwide. These devices are controlled by the attacker.

overload: The attacker orders the botnet to send a large number of requests to the target resource (e.g. a website) at the same time. These requests overload the target resource because it is not able to process so many requests at the same time.

failure: Due to overload, the target resource becomes either extremely slow or unreachable, preventing legitimate users who wish to visit the website or use the service from doing so. DDoS attacks are often difficult to defend against because the attacks come from many different sources at the same time and it is not easy to distinguish legitimate requests from malicious ones.

When the tech entrepreneur finally began speaking at 8:42 p.m., he said the “massive attack” shows that there is “a lot of resistance to listening to what President Trump has to say.” Trump then referred to this when he said he wants to “silence voices.” (tpn)