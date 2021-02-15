In the heart of the Cognac vineyards in Ars (Charente), the Maison Ferrand estate exports one in two bottles to the United States. Since January 12, 2021, French spirits are subject to a customs surcharge, decided by Donald Trump just before leaving the White House. This producer fears losing part of its main market. Very affected by the health crisis, the cognac sector has seen its exports drop by 11.6% Last year. It’s worse than other spirits and wines put together, down 5.8% in 2020.



With the “taxes Trump “, winegrowers fear a loss of 600 million euros this year. They are paying for the consequences of the Airbus-Boeing conflict. To compensate for the public aid paid to Airbus, the United States obtained the right to tax certain European products. The whole sector is asking for help in Brussels. The government ensures daily negotiations with the United States and pleads for a European support fund to help the most affected winegrowers.

