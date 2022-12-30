A committee of the House of Representatives published this Friday, December 30, the tax return records of former United States President Donald Trump, from 2015 to 2020, culminating an extensive dispute in which the former president tried to block their disclosure. Reports would say the tycoon-turned-politician had paid little or no income taxes for several years.

The tax data of the controversial former US president Donald Trump is now available to the public, ahead of the 2024 elections with which he aspires to return to the White House.

After a years-long battle in which the ex-president and his legal team tried to stop its publication, something unprecedented in the country since all the heads of state since 1970 have published this information, a committee of the House of Representatives exposes their tax data, from 2015 to 2020.

The dates coincide with part of the period in which Trump held the Presidency, between 2017 and 2021.

The information covers about 6,000 pages. More than 2,700 of them about individual statements by Trump and his wife Melania, as well as another 3,000 pages of statements for the real estate mogul-turned-politician’s business entities.

The signatures of former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump appear on their 2016 individual tax returns released by the House Ways and Means Committee, pictured Friday, December 30, 2022. © AP/Jon Elswick

While the committee voted last week to make that tax data public, the move was delayed because they tried to cover up sensitive information such as the former president’s Social Security number and bank account numbers in the documents.

Magnifying glass on Trump’s tax returns

The information may shed light on Trump’s wealth, the performance of his businesses and the ways in which he would have reduced his tax liability.

Among the first conclusions, the US press highlights that the records show that Trump’s income and tax liability fluctuated drastically since 2015, in the midst of his first campaign for the Presidency, and during his tenure. They point out that the former ruler and his wife claimed large deductions and losses and paid little or no income tax in several of those years.

To justify these losses, Trump claimed that they had made large donations to charities. However, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was unable to verify this.

Copies of former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump’s individual tax returns for the years 2015-2020 released by the House Ways and Means Committee, photographed Friday, December 30, 2022. © AP/Jon Elswick

Democrats say they found lax monitoring of Trump’s statements by that government agency.

“Our findings turned out to be simple: The IRS did not begin its mandatory audit of the former president until I made my initial request,” said House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal.

The legislator had requested the statements for the first time in 2019, but since his first candidacy Trump has refused to release that information.

Trump: “It’s a dangerous two-way street”

The Democrats, who publish the data a few days after the Republicans take office as the new majority in the Lower House, justified their decision by indicating that transparency and the rule of law were at stake.

For their part, Trump and his conservative supporters responded that such a decision would set a “dangerous” precedent, undermining privacy protections.

“The Democrats should never have done it, the Supreme Court should never have approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people… The radical left-wing Democrats have put it all together, but remember, that’s a dangerous two-way street! ”, the former president said in a statement.

Former US President Donald Trump during a rally for the Republican Party on February 26, 2022. ©Chandan Khanna/AFP

Trump broke decades of political precedent by refusing to voluntarily disclose his tax data, but now they are coming to light just as he is preparing for a new campaign with which he intends to return to the Executive.

With AP, Reuters and local media