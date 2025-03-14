The president of the United States, Donald Trumpcontinue with the implementation of duty to products from the country. A situation that is increasing Companies concern in Aragonespecially given the threats that these rates could reach 200% in some sectors such as came.

With the exception of this sector, Trump’s tariffs would not have a significant impact from the point of view of exports, although others can occur harmful effects on business investment.

In fact, business investment would not be favored by this tariff war. And this would be a setback because still Prepandemics levels have not been recovereddespite the improvement recorded in the late 2024. An exercise that closed with an annual increase of 3.7% under construction and 0.9% in equipment goods in the Aragonese community.

It is the most delayed variable in recovery, as shown in the Economic Commission of CEOE Aragón, held today in Zaragoza, in which it has been explained that it is an issue in which the global uncertainty and high Spanish business taxation.

The data of the latest fiscal competitiveness report of the Institute of Economic Studies suggest that it is above the average of the European Union. Specifically, Collection for these taxes in Spain is 12.2% of GDP compared to 10.4% on average in EU countries.

Besides, The contribution of companies to total collection is also higher in Spain than in the European Union. In the case of the Spanish territory, it is 32% compared to 26% of the EU, that is, six more percentage points.

Exports

The effect of Trump tariffs already in force is estimated that it will be limited in the case of the Aragonese community, since Sales to the United States are around 1.4% of Aragon’s exports.

However, different situation can be lived in the case of the tariff on alcoholic beverages And, especially, if that 200%rate finally becomes. “It would be a blow to the Aragonese wineries,” said Félix Longás, president of the Economic Commission of Ceoe Aragón.

This tariff could involve loss of the United States market For some winemaker companies that already have this consolidated destination in sales and with an export volume that is difficult to quickly replace other countries.

However, from CEOE Aragón, these 200% tariffs are expected to came European become a “disproportionate threat.” In addition, it is hoped that the coordinated response of the European Union as a reaction The negative reaction of the markets can stop Trump’s tariff policies.

Longás explained that “Commercial protectionism entails an increase in costs and prices, loss of competitiveness and lower economic growth For everyone, including the United States. “

The United States market is key to warehouses and for three of the Aragonese denominations of origin as is the case with Cariñena, Somontano and Campo de Borjawhich have been doing promotional campaigns for years to introduce wines in this country in which they have reached recognition, especially those made with the Garnacha grape, highly valued in the US territory. The latest annual annual exports data suggests that the Aragonese wine sector made sales to the United States worth 20 million euros.

A figure that will be difficult to achieve with other markets despite the diversification work that has been carried out from the wineries and the names of origin to other destinations such as Canada and Mexico, and also from other countries in America and Asia.

In addition, Trump’s tariffs They would further complicate the situation of the wine sector, which is going through an important crisis In Spain for the fall of sales and the change in consumption habits, having some wineries a considerable stock.

Despite this scenario, Longás has advocated “maintaining tranquility” and has been confident that the situation can be redirected through negotiation and for the effect on the economy of the United States.

Other collateral factors

To these possible effects of Trump tariffs add the possible Importing of the monetary policy of interest rates with effect on companies and all citizens.

Likewise, some could occur Impact on digital transformation that they are addressing companies and that it is essential for them to increase their competitiveness.