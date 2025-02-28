The siderometallurgical sector is one of the most important in Extremadura, It represents 7% of the region’s gross domestic product and generates more than 30,000 jobs In Cáceres and Badajoz. Some divisions that are in the spotlight of the new economic policies of Donald Trump.

The new US president has announced new 25% tariffs To European products, in its eagerness to protect the US economy, it has decided to lash out at the European Union, because as the Financial Times newspaper has affirmed and collects, it was born to “to harm the United States.”

In the steel and aluminum sector, Extremadura exported about 10 million euros to the US In 2024, the region has two important firms: Balboa Siderúrgica owned by the Industrial Group in Jerez de los Caballeros; and alumina in Villafranca de los Barros, both in the province of Badajoz.

Given this situation, the president of Aspremetal, the Metal Entrepreneurs Association, Francisco Patín, stressed that although the direct impact “will not be immediate” The metal market will be affected.

“We are not great exporters” but this new uncertainty It will make the markets fluctuate and that will make “the metal sector affected.”

According to his opinion, the direct impact of the new tariffs will not be “short term”, but It will affect the entire market in general of the metal industry “That is present in all industrial activities.

As he said, a decrease in market demand can make some producers “can handle prices”, and this is something that worries them, he said.

Skate affirms that this situation is not worried “We don’t like measures or the scenario” That being to come, since the markets are accustomed to the “free market” and now “the production and transformation of metal will be linked to political decisions and an external agent to economic activity.” He also stressed that this sector is “the one that generates the most employment and the one that can grow the most.”

Balboa steel: It is an obstacle added to the difficult Spanish competitiveness

The Balboa Siderurgic stressed that although the direct impact of these tariffs is to some extent limited, scarcely 1-2% in terms of business, it refers, It is an added obstacle for the difficult situation of competitiveness of the Spanish and European steel industry.

Also highlighting that it implies the rupture of a previous commercial agreement that included the export of certain volumes without tariff load, in a deficit market in certain steel products and linked to importation.

About him indirect impact These measures have affirmed that “it is difficult to quantify at the moment” because they are waiting to know the detail of the measures and their application. But they emphasize that in a market “already tensioning for overcapacity”, any change in commercial conditions is likely to cause a domino effect, with readjustments of other powerful steel industries that could be forced to look for alternative markets, potentially displacing other actors, including Balboa steel, in regions where it is currently operated normally.