US President Donald Trump said he has held talks with Walmart and Oracle’s team to decide on China’s video-sharing social networking service TickTalk. Last month, Trump signed an executive order banning TickTock and WeChat under which both Chinese companies could avoid the ban by giving ownership to an American company. Tittock is currently owned by ByteDance in Beijing.

Also read: National-security will not be compromised on the Trump-TocTalk deal

Microsoft was initially involved in negotiations with TickTalk, although now Oracle and Walmart are in talks with ByteDance in this regard. “We’re making a decision,” Trump told reporters at the White House. We talked to Walmart, Oracle today, I think Microsoft is still involved. We will decide. But not much has changed. We will decide soon.

Also read: Oracle to acquire TickTock in US, Microsoft’s proposal rejected

Meanwhile, US lawmaker Ted Cruz, who is also a member of parliament’s foreign relations and judiciary committees, has written a letter to Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin expressing concern that the Oracle-Ticketock deal would bring the American public under the influence of the Communist Party of China And it ignores America’s security concerns. In fact, according to media reports, other companies interested in purchasing Ticketock felt that they were unable to address national security concerns under the terms of the Chinese government.