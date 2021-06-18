ofFelix Durach shut down

Donald Trump talked himself into a rage in a TV interview on the subject of wind energy and earned ridicule on social media for it.

Washington DC – Former US President Donald Trump was once again a guest on his personal favorite TV station this week Fox News. There the 75-year-old spoke in a prime-time telephone interview with presenter Sean Hannity about the developments at the recent summit between his successor US President Joe Biden and Russian head of state Vladimir Putin. Trump again sharply criticized his successor’s political plans.

Donald Trump: Ex-President rumbles against wind power at Fox News – “They kill everything”

During the interview, Donald Trump was downright furious about the energy policy Biden is striving for and spoke out vehemently against the use of wind turbines for energy generation. “In two months we will no longer be independent of energy,” said the ex-president during the interview. “They build wind turbines all over the country. They’re ruining our landscapes and killing our birds. They kill everything, ”the 75-year-old claims.

Trump also criticized the wind turbines’ dependence on external factors. “It’s periodic energy, that’s not a good thing. We will not be able to supply our large factories with electricity. ”The former president had already caused a stir in the past with dubious statements on the subject of wind energy. In a 2019 speech, Trump claimed that a wind turbine would reduce the value of a nearby home by 75 percent and that the sounds of wind turbines could cause cancer. The 75-year-old did not provide any evidence for his claims.

Donald Trump: Twitter users make fun of statements by the ex-president

After the interview, many users made fun of Donald Trump’s statements on Twitter. “Trump gets half an hour of prime time to talk about the Biden-Putin summit and the state of the nation and the statement that stands out most is that wind turbines would ‘kill everything’,” commented one user. “It’s true. The last time I saw a wind turbine, there was nothing alive within a radius of 100 miles (approx. 161 km) and then I died too, ”commented another user sarcastically.

Donald Trump: Do wind turbines really kill “everything”? Difficult to make clear statements

Like research by correctiv.org shows, it is very difficult to make statements about the number of birds that are killed each year by wind turbines. Most of the figures mentioned are based primarily on extrapolations based on shorter observation periods or smaller sub-areas and are therefore of little informative value. There is a scientific consensus that wind turbines have an impact on the animal population. However, no statements can be made about the exact effects of wind energy on bird populations. (fd)