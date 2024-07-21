Trump: Received Letter From Xi Jinping After Assassination Attempt

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said he received a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping after the assassination attempt, according to Reuters.

He said that when the Chinese leader heard about what had happened, he wrote the former president a “wonderful note.” Trump said most other heads of state did the same. “A lot of them didn’t like what I did to them… But almost all of them wrote me letters. That was nice,” he said.

Trump added that during his presidency, he had a “very good relationship” with Xi Jinping.

An attempt on Trump’s life was made on July 13 during his speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He was shot in the ear. The shooter was eliminated by Secret Service agents.