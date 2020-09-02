US President Donald Trump has condemned the Black Lives Matter (BLM, Black Lives Matter) campaigning for black rights and said it harms African Americans, Axios reported.

The head of the country said that he did not like the name and the main slogan of the movement as soon as he heard them. “This is a discriminatory name. This is bad for blacks. It’s bad for everyone, ”Trump said in an interview.

He also recalled the well-known fact that the BLM is a Marxist organization and condemned corporations that donated hundreds of millions of dollars to it.

Earlier, outrage was caused by another statement by Trump: he urged not to place a huge sign Black Lives Matter on the streets of New York and designated these words as a symbol of hatred.

The name of the BLM movement is consonant with the main slogan of the protests that have engulfed dozens of American cities: their participants fight the systematic oppression of black residents of the United States and police brutality. The protests, periodically turning into pogroms and robberies, began after the African American George Floyd was killed during his arrest.