Trump considered fraudulent cases against him and doubted that he would be behind bars

Former US President Donald Trump doubted that he would be sent to prison. He estimated the probability of such an outcome as transfer radio host Glenn Beck.

“I don’t think this will happen,” the politician said, stressing that all criminal cases against him are fraudulent. He also described himself as a victim of “bad people” persecution. However, according to Trump, now the number of his supporters is “more than ever.”

On August 25, the former head of the United States was arrested in the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, where he flew to surrender to local authorities in the case of interference in elections in the state of Georgia. Trump himself called the incident “a parody of justice.”