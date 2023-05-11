“I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of settling the matter,” Trump said on CNN, in front of a live audience in New Hampshire.

“I want the death to stop. They are dying. The Russians and the Ukrainians. I want them not to die. And I will,” Trump, who opposes Republican politics supporting Kiev, added.

The former president continued, “I will do it in 24 hours. I will do it. You need the power of the presidency to do that.”

Trump stressed that he could stop the war that began in February last year by negotiating directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I’m going to meet Putin. I’m going to meet Zelensky. They both have weaknesses and they both have strengths. In 24 hours, this war will be settled. And it will end,” he said.

Trump declined to say whether he believes Putin is a war criminal for alleged atrocities in Ukraine.

He declared, “If it is said that he is a war criminal, it will be very difficult to reach an agreement to stop this thing.”

“If he is classified as a war criminal, people will catch him and execute him, and he will fight with more force than he would under other circumstances. This is something that should be discussed later.”

Trump also said he believed “Putin made a mistake” by launching the war on Ukraine. “It was his mistake to enter (in Ukraine). He would not have gone there if I were president,” he said.

refuse to lose

On the other hand, Trump refused, on Thursday, to admit losing the presidential elections in 2020.

When the “CNN” anchor pressed the former US president and asked him directly whether he would publicly admit losing the 2020 elections, Trump did not directly answer the question, then criticized the administration of current President Joe Biden.

And when the former US president was asked if he felt he owed his former vice president, Mike Pence, an apology for the events of the Capitol storming, after Pence said that the former president endangered his life at the time, Trump replied: “No, because he made a mistake. He had to return the votes to the state legislatures.” , and I think we will get a different result,” but the broadcaster replied to him, saying that Mike Pence does not have the authority to reject the election results.

The rally comes as Trump faces an indictment in New York, investigations into the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence and possible charges from an investigation into efforts to overturn the state’s presidential election. Georgia in 2020, while Trump said, in previous statements, that he would continue his campaign regardless of any criminal charges he faces.