Trump confirmed his opposition to a new draft law to regulate immigration agreed upon by the Republican and Democratic parties, and President Joe Biden pledged to implement it to “close” the border with Mexico if it witnesses large flows.

The draft law has turned into an article of controversy, given that immigration is one of the hot issues that is being used in campaigns for the presidential elections, which are likely approaching a runoff between Trump and Biden.

Biden threw his weight behind the proposed bill on Friday, stressing that it includes a set of reforms that are considered the “strongest” to control borders.

“This will give me, as President, new emergency authority to close the border when it becomes overcrowded,” he said in a statement. “If given this authority, I will use it on the same day I sign the bill into effect.”

Trump put the immigration issue at the forefront of his slogans for his return to the White House, warning of the situation on the porous border, and strongly criticizing the Republicans who support the bill in the Senate.

“A bad border agreement is much worse than no agreement,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, adding that the current situation resembles “a disaster about to happen.”

After intense pressure exerted by Trump, Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson announced in an open letter on Friday that if the Senate approves the immigration law, it will never pass the House of Representatives.

The agreement being negotiated between Democrats and Republicans goes beyond addressing Americans' concerns about the massive influx of migrants through Mexico, as it also includes providing Ukraine with vital military aid.

This agreement almost entered into force a few days ago, and it requires exchanging the approval of aid to Kiev, one of Biden's priorities, with providing funding to tighten border security, in accordance with Republican demands.

Deputy White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said Thursday that the Biden administration is working “in good faith” with Republicans to reach an agreement, expressing her hope that everyone will remain “at the negotiating table so we can do this.”