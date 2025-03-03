The US has been in ‘shock’ for months for the price of eggs. Donald Trump promised to lower his price during the electoral campaign, but the reality is very different: prices continue to shoot, renew historical maximums every week, and supermarkets are divided into two groups: those that have stopped selling eggs, and those that offer them to a dollar the unit, 12 dollars the dozen. Deputies and senators have been listening to Furious citizens for prices, and tariffs on their main shopping partners will only make the situation worse. And the largest harmed of this crisis will be the dollar, which can suffer a ‘perfect storm’.

The Federal Reserve has been lighting the alarms. The latest reports of the US economy are all in the direction against: the prices of the producers are rising, the demand for goods is falling to recession levels, consumer confidence sinks, the sale of housing has cooled and exports go down. A combination that has led to the ‘live’ estimate of the US GDP that makes Atlanta’s Fed to sink five points in a matter of days: of an increase of 2.3% to a drop of 2.8%. A ‘express’ recession in just a month and a half in the White House.

The situation is paradoxical, because Trump campaigned defending a strengthening of the dollar, which accompanied with the contradictory (and absurd) warning that the fact that the dollar was strengthened should not mean the weakening of the rest of the currencies. But Trump will not have to square the Sorber and blow at the same time: Its measures, starting with tariffs, have the effect of weakening the dollarfor a simple reason: they are overheating inflation in their own country.

Estimates of taxes to Mexico and Canada, which will enter into force tonight, are enough to cause chills. Taking as reference the levels provided so far, The majority of gasoline, which the US imports from Canada, will become 10% more expensive. For their part, cars will suffer A price increase that goes from about $ 3,000 to more than $ 10,000 per vehicleaccording to the manufacturing percentage in Mexico and Canada that each has. And that is only two of the categories that most affect foot citizens: practically everyone knows what is the daily price of gasoline to the penny.

Lower inflation … with tariffs

Precisely, one of the great arguments of the Republicans in recent years against the government of Joe Biden was to point to inflation. Massive aids during the Covid and Atasco of the supply chains caused An inflationary acceleration that felt around the world. Virtually all countries that have celebrated elections in the last two years have seen strong punishments against the parties in the government, for that reason. And the US was no exception.

One of Trump’s most successful promises in the campaign was to remind people who, in their previous mandate, inflation was low and the food cost less. And promised, as given to do, impossible things: not only inflation would stop rising, but Prices would go down to the levels they had in 2019. And many people bought it, of course more than enough to opt for elections that were decided by 1.5 points of difference.

The problem is that The economic policies announced by the President are completely contradictory with their objective. Tariffs have a completely inflationary effect: products that cannot be replaced will be more expensive, because consumers will have to pay an additional tax for them; And those who are replacing will also suffer price increases, either because consumers will be forced to buy a product they previously rejected for being more expensive than the imported one, or because the US manufacturers themselves will take advantage of to raise their prices and expand margins. Although all economists are very clear, Both Trump and his main commerce advisor, Peter Navarro, insist that tariffs do not cause inflation And, in any case, they insist that the price increases would be “transitory.” Something that, if so, would be the first time it happened at such a level.

To this is added the reprisals of foreign countries. China has imposed US export tariffs, and Canada has been preparing for tariffs for weeks with a boycott campaign to neighboring products. The result is that, According to the preliminary data of the Fed, US exports have collapsed, moving from an interannual increase of 4.3% in the estimate of early February to register a 2.7% drop in today’s: A sinking of 7 points in a month. And exports are falling more than imports, which are still shot, which increases damage to the green currency.

Thus, the US lives a lethal combination: higher prices and less external demand for dollars. The currency is already falling against its rivals, and if Trump comes out with his, the result will be even worse. The question is whether the citizens who voted for him to lower the price of eggs will agree with the real effect of their policies.