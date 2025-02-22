Trump takes relations with Europe at the worst moment after a month in the White House

The unity of the allies has been the great weapon with which Ukraine has fought to Vladimir Putin. Largely by the millmillonarium disbursement in weapons and assistance that has come from the other side of the Atlantic in the three years of war. However, the unit of action – which until now has suffered small ups and downs, often starring small countries, such as Hungary – has broken. The EU breathed with a certain relief in the early days of Donald Trump in the presidency, but just a month after its inauguration transatlantic relationships go through their worst time in decades.

The EU opens to reduce the tariffs of the US cars

The previous crisis also had him as the protagonist. It was in 2018, when the populist leader decided to impose tariffs on European products. Seven years later, history is repeated. But the tension is much greater.

On the commercial level, this Wednesday took a step with the first contact of the Commission of Commerce, Maros Sefcovic, with his American counterpart, Howard Lutnick. In the EU they have not ruled out that the threat remains in that, as it has happened until now with countries like Colombia or Mexico, and that it opens the negotiation. Europe has opened to reduce the tariffs it currently imposes on vehicles from the US as a way to calm the Trump administration.

Sefcovic recalled that the EU deficit is 3% of the world’s greatest commercial relationship. “It’s not something we can’t overcome,” said the commissioner. “If we have to solve 50,000 million, we can do it if we propose it. And I think relatively fast. Therefore, I think we just need to keep talking and take advantage of the impulse that, I hope, we have generated, ”he added at a press conference after the meeting with Lutnick.

But the concern has multiplied in the European Union following the 180 degree turn that Trump has given the position on Ukraine. He has accused that country of being the culprit of the beginning of the war and, specifically, Volodimir Zelenski had not wanted to negotiate in these 36 months. The US president called the Ukrainian “dictator”: “He refuses to call elections, he is very low in the surveys.”

The attack, which is direct to remove Zelenski from the middle, occurs after the refusal of his government to sign an agreement raised by Washington that would mean taking control of 50% of the precious rare earths that the country has. The White House National Security Advisor, Mike Walz, was very explicit on Wednesday regarding that demand: Zelenski must “lower the tone” and sign the agreement with the US for the exploitation of minerals. He later added: “President Trump is very counter.” Zelenski understood the message. After meeting with the White House Representative for War in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg published a contemporary message in which he thanked American help and was willing to a “solid and effective agreement on investments and security matters “With Trump.

While redoubled the pressure on Ukraine, the US multiplies the views with Russia. The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Besent, said in an interview with Bloomberg that the sanctions on Russia could be reinforced, but also relax, depending on the will of negotiation that the Government of Vladimir Putin demonstrates in the bilateral conversations. “It’s a good description,” he replied when asked about this scenario. Similarly expressed itself In an interview published in X The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. “We have to have relations with Russia, we like it or not like everything they do, as we had them with the Soviet Union. We have to be able to check if they really want to end war, ”he said.

And Trump is not willing to take care of the security of Ukraine or that of Europe as a whole, as the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth made clear, at a meeting of the contact group for Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in the that, in addition to lowering the demands of Ukraine regarding a negotiation with Russia that Trump initiated bilaterally that same day, he pointed out that Europe should take care of its own low security The premise that the US should focus on China’s threat in the Indo -Pacific.

Washington’s “kind man” who presses his allies

In the EU they have been immersed in the debate on how to increase the defense expenditure to reduce precisely its strategic dependence on that matter of the US. But decisions in the community club are slow because of the difficulty in agreeing with 27 governments and especially when what is discussed is an investment of hundreds of millions of euros. Trump has already pushed the allies to increase military expenditure to 2% of GDP and now that most meet – a handful of countries, including Spain, they have not arrived – presses to invest more.

The NATO general secretary, the former Dutch minister Mark Rutte, who is completely aligned with Trump’s interests, has pointed out that the percentage must be “considerably exceeding 3%.” And that will be the threshold that will bet on the Summit of the Hague of June. Pedro Sánchez’s calendar is to reach 2% in 2029. The pressure has been redoubled in recent weeks. “If you do not react to my phone calls, maybe you will receive the calls of a kind man from Washington,” Routte told the leaders who have not reached the commitment.

But the maximum concern in the EU is the new world order to which Trump is taking, empowering Putin in a bilateral negotiation about Ukraine that leaves out that country and also the EU, whose security, especially in the border, she feels threatened by Russia. Trump’s decision to sit with his government with the Russian and the possibility of an agreement that is left out to Europe in a position of absolute weakness.

The EU turns, aware of the need for the US

At the moment, the majority of the EU – with the exception of Hungary and the Italian ultra -rightist, Giorgia Meloni, who has put himself in profile – rejects the bilateral approach of Trump and Putin, as well as the plan of the US president, and closes Rows with Zelenski. Next week, coinciding with the third anniversary of the invasion, the Colegio de Commissioners and the president of the European Council, António Costa will move to kyiv. So will Pedro Sánchez who, although these types of trips are not organized overnight, wanted to make it clear that his presence is in support “to Ukrainian democracy and President Zelenski” after Trump has put everything in question.

But in the EU they are aware that all that is of no use if the US withdraws support. And the great fear in most European capitals, from Lisbon to Warsaw, is that the pressure to close an agreement supposes a false closure of the war that entails an opportunity for Putin to rearm and attack again in the future.