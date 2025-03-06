President Donald Trump unexpectedly convened his cabinet this Thursday to delimit the role of Elon Musk in the restructuring of the federal government.

At the meeting, which was not on the official agenda, Trump made clear his secretaries … That the final authority on dismissals and hiring falls to them and not the tycoon.

The meeting occurred after weeks of uncertainty about the scope of Musk’s power, who heads the so -called government efficiency department (Doge, a name that coincides with that of a cryptocurrency) and has promoted mass dismissals in several federal agencies.

Trump’s instruction seeks to contain discontent within his own administration and the Capitol, in addition to serving in response to incipient criticisms of Republican legislators and several judicial setbacks that have questioned the legality of Doge’s decisions.

Trump’s change of posture represents a limit to Musk’s influence on the administration, although without disallowing it completely. The businessman himself attended the cabinet meeting, as in the first session, consolidating his presence in the key decisions of the government.

After the initial chaos in these weeks of Trump’s new mandate, with mass dismissals, closing departments and contradictory messages, the president now says that he prefers that his secretaries use a scalpel, and not an ax, for cuts.

“I have indicated to the secretaries and leaders of each department who work with Doge in costs of cost and personnel reduction,” Trump wrote in a publication on social networks. “As the secretaries know better to those who work in their agencies, they can decide who stays and who leaves.”

«It is essential to reduce the size of the government to the corresponding levelbut it is also important to keep the most trained and productive people, ”he added.

Musk has been admitting that his team will make mistakes. At the first cabinet meeting, he came to say that the funds had been involuntarily cut to a program that fights Ebola in Africa. Products were sent to military and intelligence personnel who were later removed.

The decision was also made to dismiss 17% of the National Nuclear Safety Administration personnel, which affected engineers, technicians and nuclear security experts responsible for safeguarding the 5,000 nuclear eyes in the United States. The immediate reaction of legislators of both parties led the White House to reverse most layoffs in less than 24 hours.

All this happens in the midst of an apparent uncertainty about Who really sends in that cutting apartment. Trump has repeated that it is Musk, and in fact he affirmed him in his speech on Tuesday at the Capitol.

However, before the courts, in various complaints, the White House alleges that Musk only provides the advice president and that the department’s director is Amy Gleason, a little known official. The reason is that, to occupy a position of such magnitude, responsible for a deep restructuring of the government, Musk should be confirmed by the Senate.

Trump’s message aims to transfer more power and responsibility to cabinet secretaries, limiting Doge’s influence in government restructuring. Until now, this White House Department had intervened directly into the agencies, collecting data and ordering the elaboration of layout lists, a practice that has generated a growing legal and political scrutiny.

The president supported the magnate’s work, but clarified his role by emphasizing that Doge should limit himself to an advisory role. Musk publicly accepted the new guideline and recognized “errors” in the implementation of cuts.

The divisions are evident. When Musk sent a message to all federal government officials at the end of February asking them to summarize the achievements of the previous week, several departments, including the Pentagon and the FBI, urged their staff not to respond. Only after Trump’s intervention they gave up, although without being very supportive of Musk’s maneuvers.