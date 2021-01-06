“Nerd. I will not give in [la victoria a Joe Biden]”Outgoing President Donald Trump warned Monday night at a rally in Dalton, Georgia, hours before the last US electoral battle began in this state. The president once again criticized the work of the Secretary of State for the southern territory, Republican Brad Raffensperger, whom he pressured by phone to “find” enough votes to annul the electoral victory of his Democratic rival in the elections last November. In a complete denial of his defeat and airing dozens of unfounded accusations about the alleged fraud committed in the elections, Trump encouraged his followers to go to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the second round of the Senate race in Georgia, which will define the party that will control the House. “They are not going to take this White House. We are going to fight until the end ”, harangued the New Yorker. The polling stations have opened at 07.00 (13.00 in mainland Spain) and will close 12 hours later.

In the senatorial elections in November, Republicans added 50 seats and Democrats 48. If the latter win in Georgia, there will be a tie in the upper house that, by law, the vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, must resolve. “The whole world is laughing at our elections,” Trump lamented. The president said he was “disappointed” in the Supreme Court for not allowing him to advance in his crusade against the electoral results. Three of the nine members of the judicial body were proposed by him. The purpose of the rally was to support the candidacies of the candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both senators seeking to keep the seat, but the president focused almost all of his speech on discrediting the elections he lost against Biden.

With the ability to carry out his political agenda at stake, Biden visited Atlanta on Monday. At a rally where attendees cheered from their cars, the president-elect made it clear to Georgians that “the future of America” ​​depends on their vote. The next president spoke of decency, respect, equality, but did not refer to Trump’s pressure to change the outcome of the elections, although he used irony. “I don’t know why he still wants the position if he doesn’t want to do the job.”

Sheryl Breskens, a 62-year-old African American, is fine that Biden did not respond to Trump’s provocations. “It is irrelevant. Trump’s mandate is over, we have to turn the page, move forward, ”he says. He praises that the president-elect has focused on supporting candidates Jon Ossoff, a 33-year-old documentary filmmaker, and the Reverend Raphael Warnock, 51, who this Tuesday seek to defeat Republican Senator Perdue, 70, and the senator. Loeffler (50 years old), respectively.

More than three million residents have already voted early, a record number, and polls so far give Democrats a slim lead. Wanda Plomer, 58, is clear that the votes for the Democrats to win are there, but she fears that there will be pressure on the vote, “as we have seen on previous occasions,” she says. The electoral laws of Georgia, a conservative fiefdom, have a history of making it difficult for racial minorities to vote. Lawyer and activist Stacey Abrams has worked hard to change that reality, and her efforts paid off last November when the southern state voted for the first time in 28 years for a Democratic president. That’s why Biden, just stepped foot in Atlanta, thanked him: “Stacey changed Georgia,” he said at the start of the rally.

On the pressure on Raffensperger, the candidates for the Senate have not even dared to comment. Biden beat Trump in Georgia by 11,779 votes, according to the ballot, which underwent a recount and was certified by state Republican authorities. The president wanted to annul Biden’s victory before the second round of the Senate because otherwise, in his opinion, “the people are simply not going to vote.” “They don’t want to vote. They hate the state, they hate the governor and they hate the secretary of state, “the US president warned Raffensperger in his telephone conversation. This Tuesday it will be known if his theory about participation was correct.

Almost a hundred Democratic congressmen signed on Monday a resolution that “censures and condemns” Trump’s pressure on the Georgia Secretary of State, a symbolic gesture to reproach his conduct, and former President Barack Obama, although without mentioning him with his first and last name, He suggested that the Republican represents a threat to “the fundamental principles of democracy.” “We are seeing how far some will go to retain power”, but “our democracy is not about any individual, not even a president, it is about you,” Obama wrote on his Twitter account.

