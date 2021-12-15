The decision of a federal judge, who had been appointed by the former president, who accepts the request of a commission of the Chamber. In any case, the sentence was suspended for 14 days to allow the awaited appeal

Donald Trump takes a defeat in the battle, which he has waged for years, to keep his tax returns hidden. A federal judge has in fact ruled that the Treasury Department can deliver copies of its tax documents to the House committee that requested them over two years ago. The lawsuit was brought by the commission against the Trump administration department which refused to hand over the documents.

With the new Biden administration, obviously the position of the Justice Department has changed and yesterday the district judge Trevor McFadden expressed his opinion, however suspending its application for 14 days, and therefore the delivery of documents, to give time to the former president to present the long-awaited appeal.

McFadden, who was named by Trump, said the former president’s refusal to hand over the documents was “legally wrong”. But at the same time he said it would not be “right or wise” to publish copies of the statements once delivered to the commission, while acknowledging that its chairman would have “the right to do so”.