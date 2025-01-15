Trump takes credit for the Gaza ceasefire agreement: “We have achieved so much without even being in the White House”

It was the announcement that had been expected for months but about which everyone has remained cautious until the end. And the first to speak out about the agreement reached this Wednesday between Hamas and Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza, after a 15-month offensive that has left more than 46,700 dead in the Strip, was the already elected president of the United States, Donald Trump. “We have an agreement for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. “Thank you!” he wrote on his social network Truth Social, a few minutes after sources from the mediating countries and Israel confirmed the news and before waiting for the official announcement. And not to mention Gaza.

Blinken is interrupted during a speech on Gaza and the Middle East with cries of “genocide”

In a second and broader message on the same social network, the magnate has claimed credit for the success of the negotiations, although both the teams of the Biden Administration and the incoming Trump Administration have participated in the talks in Doha in recent weeks. . And the details of the plan, with a phased application, are in line with the proposal that President Joe Biden presented last May. The fact that it was the North American president who presented the agreement proposal made us think that really, on that occasion, the cessation of hostilities was close. It wasn’t like that.

“This epic ceasefire agreement could only have come about as a result of our historic victory in November, as it signaled to the entire world that my Administration would seek peace and negotiate agreements to ensure the security of all Americans and our allies. “I am delighted that the American and Israeli hostages are returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones,” reads the post by Trump, who last week threatened from his Mar-a-Lago mansion to turn the Middle East into a “hell” if the hostages were not released.

“We have accomplished so much without even being in the White House. Imagine all the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so that you can ensure more Victories for the United States!”, he adds, less than five days before the inauguration ceremony.

In the message from the US president-elect there is no mention of the Palestinian population or the tens of thousands of deaths in the Strip in these 15 months. The only reference is this: “With this agreement in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our allies to ensure that Gaza NEVER again becomes in a terrorist shelter.” Then, Trump continues with what seems like a warning to sailors: “We will continue to promote PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, taking advantage of the momentum of this ceasefire to continue expanding the historic Abraham Accords. “This is just the beginning of great things to come for America and, indeed, the world!”

European representatives celebrate the agreement

Shortly after the start of the press conference, in which the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani, officially confirmed the ceasefire and gave the details of the agreement, the first reactions from the European leaders. “I very much welcome the agreement for the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages. The hostages will be reunited with their loved ones and humanitarian aid will be able to reach the civilian population of Gaza,” the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wrote in X. “This brings hope to an entire region, where people have endured immense suffering for too long. “Both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a step towards lasting stability in the region and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict,” he added.

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire in Gaza



The High Representative of Foreign Policy of the European Union, Kaja Kallas, has expressed along the same lines: “This is an important and positive advance towards the end of violence. “Now is the time to fulfill this agreement for all the hostages and their families, the population of Gaza and the inhabitants of the region.”