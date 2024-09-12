Home policy

From: Fabian Müller

Press Split

Activist Laura Loomer accompanied Donald Trump for several days. In the past, she spread right-wing extremist narratives.

New York – One day after the TV duel, Donald Trump as well as Kamala Harris attended the official commemoration ceremony for September 11 in New York. On the same day, the former US President met with a report by the TV channel NBCNews According to reports, the group is teaming up with right-wing activist Laura Loomer to hold their own event to commemorate 9/11.

Loomer is considered a political ally of Trump, but she also spreads dubious and unprovable conspiracy theories. Last year, she published a post and video in which she claimed that “9/11 was an inside job!” Loomer and Trump visited a fire station in Lower Manhattan together and took photos with firefighters. Trump’s running mate JD Vance took part in the event.

Right-wing extremist activist Loomer accompanies Trump before US election: 9/11 was “inside job”

After Loomer was asked by several media outlets for comment on her position on the September 11 terrorist attacks, the 31-year-old Texan wrote on X: “For the many reporters who are calling me and compulsively asking me to speak to them today, the answer is no.”

He continued: “I’m not sure why this is so hard for people to understand, but I believe in unconditional loyalty to those who deserve it. And there is no one who deserves our loyalty and unwavering support more than Donald Trump.”

Loomer accompanies Trump ahead of 2024 US election: Campaign makes evasive comments

Loomer also travelled with Trump the day before. This is shown by photos she published on social media. The Trump campaign responded evasively to questions about the former US president’s cooperation with Loomer: “Today, President Trump put politics aside and stood alongside Kamala Harris and Joe Biden to honor those who lost their lives during the worst terrorist attack in our country’s history,” a representative of his team told NBCNews.

Kamala Harris, US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump at a memorial event for the terrorist attacks on September 11. © IMAGO/ Kyodo News

This day is all about the souls who are no longer with us, their families and the heroes who bravely stood up on that fateful day to save their fellow Americans, the spokesman continued.

Campaign support for Trump: Activist spreads crude conspiracy theories ahead of 2024 US election

Loomer is known for supporting several, sometimes crude, conspiracy theories. At the beginning of September, she commented on a school shooting in the USA, saying that it had been allowed to happen in order to Democrats Last November, she promoted the theory that immigrants without U.S. passports were nevertheless given the opportunity to apply for the US election to register as a voter.

The right-wing extremist activist Laura Loomer in October 2023. © IMAGO/Dirk Shadd

Loomer is also part of a group of Trump supporters who spread the now-debunked story that immigrants in Ohio ate pets. She also accused singer Taylor Swift of having an “arranged relationship” with football player Travis Kelce in order to “influence the 2024 election.” Swift had admitted after the TV duelwanting to vote for Harris.

Controversial even among Republicans: Trump receives support from right-wing extremist activist Loomer

But Loomer is also considered controversial within the Republican Party. On Wednesday, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called on Loomer to delete an “extremely racist” post directed against Harris. Loomer and her post do not represent “who we as republican or MAGA (abbreviation for Make America Great Again, Editor’s note:).” Such behavior should never be tolerated, Greene said.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Previously, Loomer had written in the post that if Harris won the US election, the White House would “smell like curry,” speeches would “be handled through a call center and the American people would only be able to provide their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of a call.” (fmu)