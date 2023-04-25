Former US President Donald Trump said this Tuesday (25), through a message from his campaign team, that “Joe Biden’s presidency has been a failure” and “does not deserve another four years to continue destroying the U.S”.

After Biden’s announcement that he will seek re-election in 2024, Trump’s team makes a very negative assessment of the country’s situation under the current president and details, in a long message, what the former Republican president will do if he wins the elections next year.

“The United States is on the verge of a deadly nuclear war. Americans are struggling to pay for food and gasoline. The border has been opened to millions of unknown illegal immigrants and tons of deadly drugs,” warned the former president’s message.

Trump and Biden were the Republican and Democratic candidates, respectively, in the 2020 elections, a scenario that would be repeated in 2024 if, as the polls so far indicate, Trump wins the Republican Party nomination.

Among the measures Trump plans to implement if he returns to the White House are providing “baby bonuses” to young families to help start “a much-needed baby boom”; “reward domestic production and raise tariffs on foreign manufacturers”; and “remove all unnecessary federal regulations that impede domestic energy production.”

In addition, he promises to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Agreement and quickly issue approvals for energy infrastructure projects; mobilize all necessary military assets to impose a full naval embargo on the drug cartels and declare them terrorist organizations.

Also on his agenda is to ask Congress to ensure that drug traffickers receive the death penalty and to make “a record investment in recruiting, retaining and training police officers.” In addition, he wants to ensure that local law enforcement agencies cooperate with immigration authorities “to arrest and deport criminal aliens” and “completely secure the border”.

George Soros

Several paragraphs are dedicated to Trump’s fight against “radical Marxist prosecutors”, which includes the appointment of “100 US prosecutors who will be the polar opposite of the district attorneys of [George] Soros who are destroying the rule of law in the United States.”

This movement is an allusion to the fact that a Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, whom he accuses of being a Marxist and being financed by investor George Soros, has criminally indicted him for alleged illegal payments he made to a porn actress to buy her silence. .

The dismantling of “all gangs, street groups and drug networks” in the US, the deployment of “federal resources, including the National Guard, to restore law and order when local police refuse to act” are other measures mentioned in a possible second term of Trump.

On the educational front, the former president proposes to cut federal funding for any school that promotes theories of systemic racism, gender ideology and other “inappropriate content”.