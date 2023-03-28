Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Donald Trump could be indicted in New York today. But so far there has been no decision from the competent public prosecutor’s office. The news ticker.

Update, 4:40 p.m.: Early in the morning, at 3:30 a.m. local time to be precise, Donald Trump spoke up. But instead of the possible charges, the ex-president addressed his inner-party rival Ron DeSantis. In a post on his own platform called Truth Social, Trump released a new nickname: Ron Dukakis. Trump took over from Steve Hilton, moderator FoxNews. had at the weekend Trump scolded DeSantis multiple times.

Charges against Trump? Ally fears far worse

Update, 3:30 p.m.: Donald Trump no longer believes in an indictment. An ally, on the other hand, fears much worse. The far-right conspiracy theorist and moderator Alex Jones speculated that the “deep state” was already planning to execute the ex-president. They will either shoot him or crash his plane, Jones said in his online format “Info Wars” on Sunday (March 26).

Donald Trump may have broken the law again with threats

Update, 1:20 p.m.: Donald Trump may have broken the law again with his threats against prosecutor Alvin Bragg. At least that’s what Glenn Kirschner, former prosecutor and legal expert for the TV stations, said NBC and MSNBC.

High security measures are in place around the Mar-a-Lago golf resort, Donald Trump’s current residence. The reason is the impending lawsuit against Trump in New York and fears of uprisings among his supporters. © GIORGIO VIERA/AFP

In a YouTube video, Kirschner explained that Trump violated a New York law “with intent to intimidate Alvin Bragg in the performance of his official duties” and pleaded guilty to “second degree obstruction of government administration.” So it seems to be like that daily show noted over the weekend, “Trump’s crimes have now got their own baby crimes.”

Update, 11:50 a.m.: But criticism of Alvin Bragg does not only come from the ranks of the Republicans. The prosecutor is also represented by individual representatives of the democrats attacked. Former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo called the investigation into Donald Trump “political” and warned it would fuel “cynicism and division” in American politics.

Criticism of the prosecutor: Republicans attack Bragg because of Trump

Update, 10:30 a.m.: Prosecutor Alvin Bragg has to put up with a lot at the moment, especially from the Republican camp. In a joint letter, MPs Jim Jordan, James Comer and Bryan Steil requested information about the ongoing investigation into Donald Trump. Bragg, however, denied this demand.

Last week, Republicans asked Bragg to appear before a US House of Representatives committee and testify. The prosecutor rejected that as well. Republicans have held a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives since winning the 2022 Midterms.

Possible lawsuit against Donald Trump: the main roles

donald trump Ex-President and possibly soon-to-be defendant in New York Stormy Daniels Porn actress and ex-lover of Donald Trump Karen McDougal Nude model and ex-lover of Donald Trump Michael Cohen Trump’s ex-lawyer Alvin Bragg District Attorney in the New York City borough of Manhattan

Lawsuit against Donald Trump? Final in New York

First report from March 27th: New York – This time, too, the United States is eagerly awaiting a possible decision in New York: will Alvin Bragg, the district attorney responsible for the Manhattan district, file a lawsuit against Donald Trump or not? The ex-president has been under investigation in his hometown for several years because of hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal.

With the payments handled by Trump’s then-attorney Michael Cohen, the former president may have violated campaign finance laws. A grand jury will decide whether that’s enough for an indictment. The jury will reconvene today (March 27) to decide a possible lawsuit.

Donald Trump threatens prosecutors in New York

Trump announced his imminent arrest last Tuesday, only to claim at a campaign event on Sunday in Waco, Texas that Bragg had long since dropped the charges against him. In between, Trump openly threatened the prosecutor with violence. “We will finish what we started. With you by my side, we will completely wipe out the deep state,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He accompanied the whole thing with a picture that showed himself with a baseball bat in his hand and a photo of prosecutor Bragg next to him. “Death and destruction” would follow false accusations, Trump said. Bragg and his associates called Trump “human waste.”

According to their own statements, even Donald Trump’s lawyers believed this to be the case with the television station FoxNews and NBC for not a good idea. The photo was deleted shortly after publication. The tabloid New York Post still got it on their front page.

The 76-year-old ex-president called for protests against his alleged arrest several times last week. This call had also alarmed the security authorities. So far, however, the situation has been calm, according to both the FBI and the New York police. Concrete threats are not known.

Lawsuit against Donald Trump would be historic

But whether the decision will be made today about a possible indictment against Donald Trump is anything but certain. Several US media are reporting that more witnesses are to be heard in New York. If that were indeed the case, the decision on a possible indictment would certainly be postponed. But if that were to happen, Trump would have achieved something historic again: he would be the first former US President to be indicted by prosecutors.