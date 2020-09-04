US President Donald Trump has denied calling the American soldiers buried in France at a military cemetery “losers.”

In November 2018, Paris celebrated the anniversary of the Compiegne Armistice, which marked the end of the First World War. The media reported that Trump canceled a trip to the military cemetery because it was “filled with losers.”

As reported The hill, he stated that he had never said that “about fallen heroes.” Trump called the authors of publications about this liars and added that no one respects the dead soldiers more than he does.

“I can swear to anything,” Trump said.

He also denied the assumption that the reason for the refusal to travel was bad weather, but did not voice his version.

Earlier, Trump called fake the media report that he suffered several micro-strokes last year.