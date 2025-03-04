The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has ordered to suspend military aid to Ukraine after the discussion with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, which took place last Friday in the Oval Office, according to White House sources consulted by US media.

“(Trump) has made it clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to also commit to that goal. We are making a suspension and reviewing our help to ensure that it contributes to the solution,” said an official to media such as the American television network CNN or to the newspaper The Washington Post.

Another source has explained that the pause will apply to the entire military team that is not yet within Ukrainian territory and has added that it could be canceled if Zelenski “demonstrates a new commitment to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.” This measure, taken late Monday, is “a direct response” to what Trump considers a “bad behavior of Zelenski” and is part of a pressure strategy on Ukraine, he added.

According to several officials, Trump and his main collaborators are looking for a recognition of Zelenski, potentially a public apology, before continuing with the agreement on the rare earths, who had been close to signing before the discussion. In fact, the Secretary of the State Department, Marco Rubio, apologized to the Ukrainian after the incident he described as “Fiasco.”