Donald Trump has decided on Monday to suspend US military aid indefinitely Ukrainein the midst of the pressures of the president of the first world power to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, for accept a peace process … in the conditions he wants. Trump’s measure, revealed by US media such as Bloomberg and Fox News, occurs days after the monumental anger between both Presidents in the Oval Office last week. Zelenski went to Washington to sign a transfer agreement to the US of mineral resources in his country, but the negotiation broke out by Trump’s refusal to offer security guarantees to Ukraine in an eventual peace process with Russia.

In the three years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States has approved shipping to its allied country of military aid by value of 67,000 million dollars. Of these, there are 3.8 billion dollars in weapons of the Pentagon reserves for sending, in addition to other contracts with US defense companies funded by the government of the first world power. Both Zelenski and his European allies have recognized that without the military aid of the US – clash in the resistance to invasion – Ukraine cannot face Russia in the front.

The suspension of help sending will last until Zelenski and the rest of Ukrainian leaders show a clear commitment to the search for peace. «This is not a permanent elimination of aid, is a pause », He told Fox News a member of the Trump administration.

According to Bloomberg, all the military weapons and equipment that is not currently in Ukraine will be paralyzed, including the one that is on the way to means of transport or the one who is waiting to be sent from Poland.

The decision is another step in Trump’s pressure to Ukraine to accept peace conditions that the Zelenski government has rejected. From the electoral campaign, Trump was inclined to force a peace in Ukraine – which promised that he would get “in 24 hours” – even if he included red lines until that time for the US and his European allies, such as the transfer of territorial integrity and the renunciation of entry into NATO.

Shortly before the decision was known, the US president pressured Zelenski again. “Maybe someone doesn’t want to reach an agreement,” he said in reference to Zelenski. «And if that person does not want to reach an agreement, I think That person will not last long. That person will not be heard much. Because I think Russia does want to reach an agreement.

At the same time that Trump raises the bet with Zelenski for his business, he looks for the same, but with Carantoñas, with Russia. According to government sources have assured Reuters, the White House has asked the State Department and the Treasury to prepare a list with the sanctions that could be subject to lifting and that American negotiators could use with their Russian counterparts. Among the beneficiaries there were some oligarchs, companies and entities that have received sanctions from the US since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine decreed by Putin just over three years ago.

Trump was elusive about the possibility of raising sanctions to Russia, although he did not denied it either. “We are going to reach agreements with everyone to end this war,” he just said when he was asked about it, and went on to talk about the negotiations that may be about Ukraine with his European partners.

The elimination of sanctions would be a new step in the Trump approach to Putin From his return to the White House. A few weeks ago, he surprised Ukraine and his European partners with a phone call to Putin to start peace negotiations, without having agreed positions with his allies. Later, he marginalized Ukraine and European countries in conversations with Russia in Saudi Arabia, and voted together with the UN delegation against the UN resolutions to Russia and favor of one in which Moscow is not treated as “aggressor” or defends the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The growing tune with Putin is reverse with Zelenski, who has come to qualify as “dictator” and who has accused of having started the war. After the anger in the oval office last week, Trump made clear this Monday that the relationship with the Ukrainian president is far from repurchase.