Trump suspends Mexico and Canada a month after talking with Sheinbaum and Trudeau

New Volantazo of Donald Trump in his commercial war. The president of the United States has announced a new extension of one month for 25 % tariffs to Mexico after talking to the Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum. A decision that, according to the president, is a gesture of “courtesy.”

Although Trump only made the announcement for Mexico on social networks, hours later he signed the pause from the Oval Office, also including all Canadian goods collected in the T-MEC.

“I have agreed that Mexico will not be obliged to pay tariffs for any product included in the T-MEC Agreement,” Trump written in a post in Truth Social. The T-MEC is the free trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, which the Republican himself implemented in 2020 replacing the NAFTA. The extension will last until April 2, the date on which reciprocal tariffs for everyone must enter into force.

“Our relationship has been very good and we are working hard, together, on the border, both to stop the entry of illegal immigrants in the United States and to curb fentanyl traffic. Thanks to President Sheinbaum for her great work and cooperation! ”Written the president.





Just two days ago, just when commercial rates had entered into force, Trump defended tariffs in Congress as the best way to create wealth for the country. The words are some, but the actions are being others.

The Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, already said Tuesday in Fox News that Tariffs to Canada and Mexico could be revoked as of Wednesday. Today, after the announcement, Lutnick has made the following comment on NBC this Thursday: “It is likely that [la pausa] Cover all goods and services that meet the T-MEC [Tratado entre México, Estados Unidos y Canadá]”

Much of the fresh product sold in American supermarkets, such as avocados, strawberries or tomatoes, comes from Mexico. In 2023, almost three quarters of the American agricultural imports of Mexico were vegetables, fruits, drinks and distilled spirits, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The fresh product – fruits and vegetables – was expected, given its rapid expiration and the impossibility of storing it for a long time, it was the first to reflect the consequences of the commercial war.

The first to notice the rise in prices for taxes to Mexican goods would have been US citizens. Many of Trump’s voters trusted that it would reduce the cost of the purchase basket. In public, the former president has continued to defend this increase as a “small disruption” that citizens must assume before seeing a real enrichment of the country.

Truce for Trudeau

Although Trump only made the announcement for Mexico, hours later he signed the pause from the oval office, also including all Canadian goods collected in the T-MEC. Thus, 25 % of taxes on Canadian imports also obtain one month from truce, until April 2. At first, Trump had assured that he would not grant any pause to his northern neighbor.

On Wednesday, the US president spoke with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and described the “a little friendly” talk. Even so, Trump explained that he did not see enough advances from Canada to reduce the entry of fentanyl in the United States, which is why he would not give Trudeau another truce. However, according to federal statistics, only 0.2 % of fentanyl seizures on the US border take place at the limit with Canada.

Trump has insisted on the idea of ​​converting Canada in state 51. On Tuesday, when the tariffs came into force, Trudeau accused the Republican of wanting to “collapse Canada’s economy to facilitate her annexation.”

Tune with Sheinbaum

In this Trump fixation with Trudeau, it seems that the biggest beneficiary is Sheinbaum. The Mexican president has maintained a slow and friendly tone with Trump, which is reflected in her message of response to the American:

“Many thanks to President Donald Trump. We had an excellent and respectful call in which we agreed that our work and collaboration have given unprecedented results, within the framework of respect for our sovereignty. We will continue working together, particularly in migration and security issues, which include the reduction of the illegal crossing of fentanyl to the United States, as well as weapons towards Mexico. As mentioned by President Trump, Mexico will not be required to pay tariffs in all those products within the T-MEC. This agreement is valid until April 2, when the United States will announce reciprocal tariffs for all countries. ”

Trump imposed a battery of 25 % tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. However, a day later, the White House announced a one -month pause in tariffs on cars and parts made in Mexico and Canada after conversations with the General Motors, Ford and Stellantis manufacturers, which assemble vehicles in both countries.

This is the second time that the US president announces tariffs to his neighbors and then suspend them. On February 1 he signed the order to apply them, but paralyzed it three days later after talking with Sheinbaum and Trudeau.