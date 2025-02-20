Trump suspends legal assistance to unaccompanied migrants: “What will a two -year -old girl do without her lawyer?”

Migrant children, some two years old, have run out of lawyer before immigration judges after Donald Trump’s administration has suspended legal assistance for unaccompanied migrants. Among the 26,000 unaccompanied minors who will be affected by this order, are creatures that have been “victims of trafficking”, as organizations that provide legal assistance to this group have denounced on Wednesday. All of them are at a greater risk of being deported if they run out of lawyer.

On Tuesday night the Department of Interior ordered the lawyers financed by the Government that they had to “stop their work immediately.” Both Florence Imigrant & Refugee Rights Project of Arizona, and the Immigrant Defenders Law Center (IMMDEF) – The main provider of legal services for unaccompanied minors – have confirmed to have received the document. The Trump government has abruptly cut the unaccompanied children program, which is federally financed and whose funds are assigned by Congress. The main function of the program is to provide legal assistance to unaccompanied minors, have been arrested and enter the immigration system, where many run the risk of being deported.

“What are our client, a two -year -old girl without her lawyer? Who will speak for her in court? Who will explain to her all our other clients in the reception system, which literally do not have any adult in the United States to take care of them, who will now have to face an extremely complex immigration system alone? ”Daniela Hernández denounces , an immigration lawyer who represents about 60 minors in Pasadena, California and who have been affected by the suspension order.

Hernández has exposed his situation during a press conference organized on Wednesday by the main NGOs working with migrant minors and who have been affected by the Order: Immdef, Amica Center for Immigrants Rights, Immigrant Defenders Law Center, Florence Project and Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. “It is the most significant attack against immigrant children from family separation,” said Michael Luken de Amica Center, referring to when Trump applied in his first mandate the “Zeron Tolerance” program in which he separated parents and minor children in The border.

Hernández has reported as the minors he works “are asylum seekers” and there are also “trafficking victims”, which could qualify for a special youth immigrant status, but who are now “in a situation of extreme vulnerability” . “We will not abandon our clients, but this work suspension order puts us in a position in which we will have to restructure and respond,” said the lawyer.

“Yesterday, all our organizations received an order from the Trump administration telling us to leave these children,” said Linda Tozelski, Executive Director of IMMDEF, who currently provide legal representation to more than 2000 children under the unaccompanied children’s program, and whose client “youngest is only five months old.” Tozelski has exposed as they are representing “girls who are trafficking survivors, some of which were raped on their way to the United States, and the Trump administration is telling us that we stop fighting for them.”

Tozelski has denounced that, if legal assistance is removed, these children will be alone before the questions of the immigration judge, while “a government lawyer, whose only work is to argue in favor of their deportation, faces them” . “As you can imagine, without a lawyer by their side, these children have no opportunity to defend themselves,” he said and has already advanced that Immdef will take the case before the courts.

In the United States, people who are fighting for deportation do not have the same right to a lawyer as those who are in a criminal process, although they can hire private lawyers. Although over time it has been recognized that children who pass through the judicial immigration system without a father or guardian are especially vulnerable, so in 2008 the Law on the Protection of Victims of Trafficking in Persons created special protections for minors in this Type of situation. He established that the government should facilitate the legal representation of children subject to deportation procedures, although it did not demand that all children had a lawyer

“Although not all children who pass through the refugee resettlement office (ORR) system receive a complete and direct representation, each of them is offered to be able to meet with a legal service provider and receive information Absolutely vital, sometimes life and always transformative, so that they understand where they are, in what part of the procedure they are, and, most importantly, so that they have a real opportunity to defend themselves and be able to remain safe in the United States, ”said Tozelski.

Although organizations insist that they do not abandon their clients for ethical reasons, they also recognize that the suspension order leaves them in a situation of greater economic vulnerability and, eventually, some could be forced to withdraw their cases and fire their employees.

Separation of families

The reason why there are unaccompanied minors as low as two years or five months is because families continue to separate. As explained to Eldiario.es Chelsea Sachau, lawyer of the Florence Project last October, immigration agents only consider parents as a family unit with minor biological children. Therefore, these minors are arrested while traveling with relatives of second or third grade, such as uncles or cousins, are separated from these and treated within the circuit as unaccompanied minors.

This makes its case separately to those of their other relatives and run the risk of being deported alone. If there is an option to reunify these minors with a relative within unidunid states, make the reunification while the migratory process lasts. “In the case of a child who receives a deportation order, that order must be executed. This means that, in effect, children can be separated from their relatives if they fail to obtain a legal solution to remain in the country, ”explained Lillian R. Aponte de Florence Project.

The order to end the legal representation of unaccompanied migrants is one of the last blows of the Trump administration in its hard campaign against migrants. In his first month of mandate, the president has authorized the raids in schools and churches, has deployed a fear campaign against people without papers and has started the first deportations to Guantanamo without giving evidence of whether the migrants deported there are really dangerous criminals, as the White House ensures. According to EFE, relatives of three Venezuelan migrants arrested by the United States and sent to Guantanamo denounce that they have no criminal history that associates them with the band of Aragua, as the government says.