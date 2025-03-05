Donald Trump, president of the United States, has decided to postpone for 30 days the imposition of tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for US car manufacturers. The measure responds to industry’s concerns about the negative effects that new levies could have on their businesses.

The exemption was announced by Karoline Leavitt, press secretary of the White House, who read a statement signed by Trump before the media. “We are going to grant an exemption from one month to any car that enters [a territorio estadounidense] under the conditions of the treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC)”, Said the official.

From automotive to electronics: all Mexican industries that will resent Trump’s tariffs The affected is not only Mexico. These taxes would represent an approximate cost of 20,475 million dollars for about 89 million American families.

Leavitt indicated that this decision was made after the president met with “the three great automotive dealers.” Various news agencies reported on a meeting of the president with senior executives of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Jim Farley, executive director of Ford, has been one of the most critical of the tariff measure. In February, he warned that tariffs would be “devastating” for American car manufacturers and would cause a significant impact on the industry.

A report from Bloomberg He suggests that the postponement seeks that American automobile manufacturers present plans to transfer more investments and production to the United States, in line with Trump’s campaign promises. Anonymous informants cited by Reuters They point out that, in return, US shipowners have demanded certainty about tariff and environmental policies.

Trump plans to announce on April 2 what he calls “reciprocal tariffs”, with which the tax rates applied by other countries to US products will be matched. This measure could significantly raise tariffs globally and Increase the risk of a broader commercial war.

Before the last postponement, Howard Lutnick, head of the United States Ministry of Commerce, stressed that “there will be tariffs, let’s be clear. But what is being evaluated is whether for some sectors of the market it could be considered a temporary relief until we reach April 2”.

The North American automotive supply chain is highly integrated. The necessary pieces for the assembly of the vehicles cross the border in several stages of manufacture, which could expose the automotive companies to multiple tariffs.

John Bozzella, director of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents giants of the sector as General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Stellantis, has warned that “all car manufacturers will be affected by these tariffs to Canada and Mexico”, which could raise the price of some models up to 25%, affecting their availability and accessibility For consumers.

Not all cars exports will be tariff

The postponement of tariffs granted by the United States government It is limited to companies that meet the strict conditions of the T-MEC. Those foreign car manufacturers who choose to pay the 2.5% tariff to export light cars from Mexico to the United States, instead of complying with the rules of the treaty, could be affected.

A similar extension for Chinese manufacturers has been ruled out by the US Secretary of Commerce. Lutnick said that an immediate agreement is not expected to reverse the new tariffs to China, arguing that this country continues to subsidize the production of fentanyl. “Trump will only perform with Canadians and Mexicans,” he said.