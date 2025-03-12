Trump suspends 50% tariffs to Canada’s steel shortly after announcing them

The US president, Donald Trump, has agreed to suspend additional tariffs on the Canadian steel and aluminum that sought to double up to 50% after the governor of Ontario has announced that he temporarily reverses the tax of 25% that had imposed on electricity that supplies to the US.

“There was a very strong man in Canada [en referencia al gobernador de Ontario] He said he was going to impose taxes and costs to the electricity of the United States and we have recently been informed that he will not do it, ”said Trump, who said that” probably “will reconsider those new tariffs he announced a few hours earlier.

Trump’s change of position is produced after a conversation between the head of the Ontario government, the conservative Doug Ford, and the US secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick. According to Ford, Lutnick has offered to resume the “on the economic relationship between the United States and Canada” after several weeks of tensions.

On Monday the Head of Government of Ontario had pointed out that he was forced to make the electricity supplied in response to Trump policies, whose commercial war is generating these episodes of tariff attacks, which have triggered the volatility in the markets.

The measure, now temporarily suspended, was going to allow Ontario to raise between 300,000 and 400,000 Canadian dollars (207,000 and $ 277,000 US dollars) additional per day and Ford explained that it could increase more the price if Trump increased tariffs against Canada.

A verbal climb and tariffs up to 50%

Trump announced about three hours before he would duplicate the tariffs planned to steel and aluminum from Canada, from 25 %to 50 %, in response to the decision of the Canadian province of Ontario to make the electricity that sends 25 %to the United States.

“Based on Ontario, he has imposed a 25%tariff on the ‘electricity’ that enters the United States, I have ordered my secretary of Commerce to add an additional 25%tariff, up to 50%, especially the steel and aluminum that reaches the United States from Canada, one of the countries that imposes the most tariffs throughout the world. This will come into force tomorrow morning, March 12, ”Trump said Tuesday in order to measure.

In his message, the US president criticized other measures of the northern neighbor and also threatened to declare a national electrical emergency in the affected area (ontarium cute with several northeastern US states, including that of New York) and with implementing new tariffs on cars if Canada does not suppress other “atrocious” rates. “This, in essence, will permanently close the manufacture of Canada cars,” he warned.

Trump’s invective arrived, however, accompanied by the contacts of his secretary of Commerce with the governor of Ontario, which hours later translated into a truce.

Trump suspends Mexico and Canada a month after talking with Sheinbaum and Trudeau

The sequence of tariffs and counterclasts has been triggered from Trump’s access to power and works in all directions, from China to the European Union, and also with its American partners, Mexico and Canada, with whom it agreed to suspend its entry into force twice. The last term expires on April 2.