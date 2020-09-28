US President Donald Trump has not paid federal income tax in the past ten years, the New York Times writes, citing tax returns.

According to the publication, when Trump became president in 2016, he paid only $ 750 in income tax, and the same amount in 2017. “He hasn’t paid any income tax at all for ten of the last 15 years – mainly because he reported that he was losing more than he earned,” the newspaper said.

However, Trump Organization attorney Alan Garten noted that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate.” He stressed that over the past ten years, the president has paid the government tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes.

At the same time, the publication indicated that the lawyer used an inaccurate term, combining income tax with other taxes paid by Trump.

As writes TASS, Trump later denied the claims of The New York Times during a press conference, calling them fabrication, and admitted that he was paying taxes.

Earlier, the niece of US President Donald Trump Mary accused him of fraudulent inheritance after the death of his father. She filed a lawsuit against the American leader, the other defendants are his sister Marianne Trump-Barry and the estate manager of their brother Robert, who died in August.