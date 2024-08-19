At a campaign event held in the state of Pennsylvania, USAhe Former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump He changed the focus of his statements and attacked the economic measures of the current administration, among others personal grievances against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Following the assassination attempt that led to the temporary cancellation of his public events, Trump resumed his campaign ahead of the November 5 presidential election, and at the event held in northeastern Pennsylvania He turned his guns on the Democratic candidate after launching his campaign.

“You don’t mind if I step off the teleprompter for a second, do you?” he asked in front of the crowd of followers who listened attentively to his words, and then he concluded: “Joe Biden hates her“. Ahead of the start of the Democratic National Convention, which will take place on Monday and during which Harris’ nomination as a candidate will be made official, Trump questioned the vice president’s economic measures.

Accusing her of being the main culprit of the inflation in recent years in the US economy, the former president rhetorically asked viewers why Harris did not act sooner to solve the problem of prices.Kamala’s first day was three and a half years ago. .Why didn’t he do it then?“Today is day 1,305,” he noted.

He then continued with personal attacks against Harris, referring to her appearance on the cover of Time magazine, saying: “I’m much more handsome than her. I am a more beautiful person than Kamala“He also criticized the vice president’s laughter and added that “she is not very good with words.”

Trump’s solution to America’s economic problems

Regarding potential solutions to the economic problems facing the United States, despite the fact that it has experienced growth in recent months, the former president indicated that he will resolve the situation by “ordering each cabinet secretary and agency head use all the power we have to reduce pricesbut We are going to reduce them in a capitalist way, not in a communist way“.

The former president questioned the Biden administration’s economic measures. Photo:EFE Share

Along those lines, he later assured that if Harris wins, the country will be devastated, and especially the state of Pennsylvania, due to her stance against the oil and gas extraction process called hydraulic fracturing. “In any case, your state will be ruined. She is totally against fracking“, Trump added.